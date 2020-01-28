Posted in: Market News
Published:
January 28, 2020 2:32 PM UTC

Tesla Needs a Blockbuster Earnings Report on Wednesday to Avoid a Massive Selloff

Tesla is reporting earnings this week. A strong earnings beat coupled with an uptick in delivery guidance can help justify Tesla’s valuation.

Author: Kiril Nikolaev @kirilnikk123

Tesla will report fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday. A solid report with upbeat delivery guidance is needed to justify the stock's lofty valuations. | Image: REUTERS / Aly Song / RC2WAE9ZIWMO / File Photo

  • Tesla is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter earnings this week.
  • A strong earnings beat coupled with an uptick in delivery guidance can help justify Tesla’s valuation.
  • Encouraging updates regarding the pace of production in the Shanghai Gigafactory can help the company’s cause.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is slated to release its fourth-quarter earnings report on Wednesday at 3:00 pm EST. In the last six months, the company’s stock has more than doubled. Investors are anxious to know whether the electric car manufacturer’s over $100 billion valuation is justified.

Tesla outperforming the S&P 500. | Source: Investopedia

Tesla shares are now trading at over 100 times the projected 2020 earnings, so the earnings update must deliver impressive numbers. Otherwise, a less than stellar Q4 report might give investors an excuse to take profits.

Here’s what to look for in the report to determine if Tesla can maintain its bullish momentum.

An Earnings Beat That Can Get You Dancing Like Elon Musk

Elon Musk’s electric car empire is expected to print quarterly earnings of 1.62 per share and revenue of $6.95 billion. Anything less than these numbers and the stock is vulnerable to a selloff.

Fortunately, analysts are optimistic on the fourth-quarter performance of the company. A Seeking Alpha writer projects an earnings beat with an EPS of $2.47, which offers an over 50% upside from consensus estimates. Earnings Whispers forecasts an EPS of $2.24 and revenue of $6.99 billion.

As an investor, these are the numbers that would get you dancing. An earnings beat of this magnitude would show that Tesla can be a very profitable company.

A Strong 2020 Delivery Guidance

Tesla can further justify its extremely high valuation with a rosy company outlook. The company is expected to provide a 2020 delivery guidance during the earnings call. In 2019, Tesla sold more than 367,500 cars, which more than meets its guidance for the year of 360,000 deliveries. This year, analysts are expecting the company to deliver 500,000 units.

The good news is that Wedbush analysts believe that the number is quite reachable as demand for Tesla is strong in China and Europe. Should the company provide a delivery guidance north of 500,000, then it’s very likely that investors will line up to buy more shares.

Encouraging Updates from Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory

One of the reasons why investors are upbeat on the stock is because of the recently opened Shanghai site. Many believe that the Gigafactory will help the company gain a strong footing in China while cost-effectively manufacturing new Teslas.

Earlier this month, the company reported that the factory has produced less than 1,000 cars. It will take more than to keep investors from parting with their shares. The rate of production must exceed expectations. Otherwise, the hype conjured by Elon busting out his moves might quickly fade.

There’s no doubt that Tesla must wow their investors. The company must not give them a reason to cash out while shares are trading close to their all-time high.

Disclaimer: The above should not be considered trading advice from CCN.com. The writer does not own shares of Tesla (TSLA).

This article was edited by Sam Bourgi.

Kiril Nikolaev @kirilnikk123

Kiril is a CFA Charterholder and financial professional with 5+ years of experience in financial writing, analysis and product ownership. He has a bachelor's degree with a specialty in finance and lives in Canada. Kiril’s current focus is on cryptocurrencies. He also has his personal website, InvestorAcademy.org where he teaches people about the basics of investing. He owns Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies. He holds investment positions in the coins but does not engage in short-term or day-trading. kirilnikk123@gmail.com

More of: Tesla
Show comments

Don't Miss:

Latest News:

Stocks Will Follow Oil’s Bear Market Decline: Former Goldman Sachs Analyst

Coronavirus Infects Gold and Bitcoin: Both Assets Poised for Risk-Off Break Outs

God of War Writer Working Like ‘Mad B*stard’ – All Because of Death Stranding

Could the Deadly Coronavirus Actually Be a Man-Made Killer Disease?

Kobe Bryant’s Wish to ‘Die Young’ Sounds Eerily Similar to Another LA Icon 

Swiss PlayStation 5 Trademark Application is Simply Business as Usual

Manchester United May Just Fix Alarming Transfer Record With This Key Signing

Dow Futures Rebound on Controversial WHO Coronavirus Statement

Crypto Killed the Tax Man: Bitcoin Cash Escapes Hash War Over Mining Tax Grenade

Dramatic Hong Kong Data Predicts Coronavirus Outbreak Infecting 150,000 Every Day

Gamers Will Hate Washington’s Proposals for Loot Box Gambling Laws

What Does It Tell Us If Manchester United Fail to Land Bruno Fernandes?

China Frantically Shuts Down Stock Market to Prevent Coronavirus Selloff

Dow Futures Resilient as Coronavirus Death Toll Soars Above 100

Insider Info Details Just How Lucrative Streaming Deals Can Be