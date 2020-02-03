Sony’s PlayStation 5 Trademark Spree Hits Major Global Markets

Sony files for PS5 trademark in US, UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

Swiss PS5 trademark application also filed last week.

None granted as of writing.

Sony has filed applications to trademark ‘PS5’ in the US, UK, Australia, and New Zealand in the past week. These follow the news of an identical application filed with the Swiss Federal Institute of Intellectual Property.

News outlet Gemastu picked on the filings first and shared the findings in a tweet published in the early hours of today.

PS5 Trademarked In US, UK, NZ, and AU

The PS5 application was filed on Jan. 28 in Australia and New Zealand, on Jan. 29 in the US, and on Jan. 30 in the UK [IP Office UK]. In each case, the applicant is Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. using the company’s Tokyo headquarters. The trademarked word is ‘PS5.’

Much like the Swiss applications, the newly uncovered filings point to class 9, 28, and 41 goods and services.

Class 9

Interactive computer software; interactive entertainment software; interactive multimedia software for playing games; interactive computer software enabling exchange of information; downloadable interactive entertainment software for playing video games; computer game software, etc.

Class 28

Computer game apparatus; hand-held consoles for playing video games; interactive gaming chairs for video games.

Class 41

Interactive entertainment; entertainment services; interactive entertainment services; online entertainment services; online interactive entertainment; video game entertainment services; entertainment services, namely, providing online video games.

The US application lists the PS5 trademark as a ‘Standard Character Mark’ alongside the description;

The mark consists of standard characters without claim to any particular font style, size, or color.

Application Examination Underway

For each countries respective trademark authority, the application is currently in or awaiting examination. IP Australia notes July 28 as the expected report issue date [IP Australia], while the US Patent and Trademark Office explains it can take up to three months before it assigns the application to an examining attorney [US Patent and Trademark Office].

Much like we explained in our initial article reporting the Swiss filing, this flurry of activity doesn’t necessarily mean all that much, despite speculation that it’s a sign of Sony’s imminent plans to reveal the PlayStation 5.