The People Behind QAnon Have Been Revealed — and You’ve All Been Had

The people behind QAnon have been revealed.

Experts say that the group has been “hiding in plain sight.”

When you realize that the people behind the shadowy conspiracy theory group are little more than trolls, you have to ask yourself how dumb you have to be to fall for it all.

If you believe QAnon, everything that is going on right now in the world — from the COVID-19 pandemic to the #MeToo movement — boils down to one thing: a hidden cabal is working overtime to traffic (and sacrifice) children, enslave the populace, and enact a new world order.

The only thing standing between society’s destruction and the world as we know it is Donald Trump. He is the sole savior of us all. Naturally, they’re all working overtime to get rid of him by any means necessary.

But today, in a shocking revelation, the men behind QAnon have been revealed — and they’re little more than trolls.

To anyone with a modicum of common sense, this “revelation” seems self-evident. But to anyone who subscribes to this lunacy, I have no choice but to ask you: do you feel stupid yet?

QAnon Started On A Pig Farm

Nothing against pigs, mind you — contrary to their reputation, they’re clean and intelligent animals — but it doesn’t bode well for a political uprising movement when its origins are on a pig farm outside of Manila, The Philippines.

But that’s precisely the case with QAnon.

A bit of a backstory: in 2013, Frederick Brennan created the website 8Chan while he was living in New York City. Brennan, who said that he got the idea for the unmoderated message board after tripping on “magic mushrooms,” moved to Manila in 2014, where he met with James and Ron Watkins.

It’s this fortuitous meeting that led to the creation of QAnon: in 2015, Brennan ceded control of the message board to James Watkins but remained working with the Watkins family until 2018, when Brennan and the Watkins’ split for good.

Followers of QAnon know that the origins of the group began on 8Chan. And though the Watkins’ deny being the founders of the group (though they refused ABC News’ requests for comment), Brennan provided proof — via IPs — that confirmed that one of the biggest “info dumps” for the group — known as QMap, which has more than 10 million unique visitors a month — came from the Watkins’ computers.

Of course, Donald Trump is so far up his own tuchas that he believes these people — yes, these trolls on a pig farm in the Philippines — love America, as evidenced in the video below.

So, now that we know all about the men behind QAnon, I have to ask the obvious question: do you devotees feel dumb yet?

The Group Is Dangerous — And One Big Lie

By no means is QAnon an innocuous group. As of this writing, more than 20 candidates for the Senate who subscribe to and push its theories have earned a spot on their respective ballots. That means it’s highly probable that their theories will become more mainstream and accepted.

And these beliefs have also had devastating effects on the country, as a whole: thanks to these conspiracy theorists, there’s been a surge in far-right extremist violence.

All this likely just for two men that are little more than trolls.

You’ve been had, QAnon supporters. You are known as “useful idiots” — little more than pawns in a game played by people much smarter than you will ever be, and who will dispose of you when you’ve outlived your usefulness. And this is to say nothing of the absurdity of these beliefs in the first place — while it’s true that child trafficking is one of the largest global problems in the world today, do you honestly believe that Donald Trump — who’s worked with men tied to human trafficking, whose policies have trafficked people in support of Latin American cartels, and who’s had multiple rape cases (including one case involving the rape of a child) — is the great savior of them all?

Wake up, people.

