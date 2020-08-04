It’s Been Awhile Since We’ve Had a Classic Odell Beckham Jr. Scandal

Odell Beckham Jr. has never been shy about sharing his thoughts, no matter how damaging and chaos-inducing they may be.

Like many players, he claims he’s concerned about playing during the coronavirus pandemic.

His comments about the league’s owners overshadow his message – and I’m pretty sure that’s by design.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is no stranger to controversy. He does what he wants, says whatever comes to mind, and doesn’t care what you think.

Is there a method to his madness? Of course!

OBJ is a diva, a common trait among superstar wide receivers. If we aren’t talking about him, then something is wrong. And it’s been awhile since we’ve talked about Odell Beckham.

Odell Beckham Jr. Realizes Domestic Bliss Doesn’t Sell

Let’s face it: He hasn’t given us much to talk about lately.

He’s been documenting quarantine life in Los Angeles with his girlfriend, Lauren Wood, on social media. Unlike Instagram videos featuring models and what looks like illicit drugs, domestic bliss does not sell.

Video: OBJ’s Quarantine Life Has Been a Lot More Boring Than We’re Used to Seeing

Scandalous behavior is what we want. We want a love affair with a kicking net. We want to see him embarrass his quarterback while professing his admiration for another.

Nothing warrants attention quite like videos of our favorite NFL stars assaulting security guards and distributing wads of cash to college athletes. Lately, we have seen nothing of the sort.

Thankfully, it was only a matter of time before Odell Beckham Jr. reverted back to “championship” form.

Odell Beckham Torches NFL Owners, Reports to Camp Anyway

Like many NFL players, OBJ has been critical of the league and owners in the leadup to the new season.

During a recent Wall Street Journal interview with Lane Florsheim, he whined that he doesn’t think the NFL should play at all.

He went on to say the owners do not care about the players or their safety:

We’re not ready for football season. So why are we trying to push forward? It’s obviously for their money. And that bothers me because there’s always been this — and I hate saying it like that — but the owners’ [attitude is], ‘Oh we own you guys,’ and just kind of that unfairness going on that they don’t see us as human…

His choice of words is bound to stir the pot. With how he referred to the owners’ mentality, many people will connect his comments to slavery and racism.

Such comparisons, valid or not, rarely go over well.

Don’t think he’s oblivious to that.

What’s the Browns Diva Up To?

Given his comments, you’d expect Odell Beckham would have been one of the first NFL players to opt-out of the season.

You’d be wrong. Since the interview was published, OBJ reported to training camp and entered the league’s COVID-19 testing protocols.

If he is so troubled by the league’s precautions, then why is he playing? Why doesn’t he opt-out?

Video: Stephen A. Smith Isn’t Buying What OBJ Is Selling

It’s not about the money. It’s not as though canceling the season would net him much more of a windfall than the six-figure sum he’d secure by opting out.

I suspect he’s just talking trash because he knew it would rile people up and get his name back in the headlines.

You know, like the diva that he is.

