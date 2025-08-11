World Mobile’s Blockchain-backed Aircraft Plans To Connect 500,000 Phones With 5G 

On Aug. 8, World Mobile and the Indonesian telecom provider Protelindo launched a joint venture to transmit 5G via hydrogen-powered stratospheric aircraft.
World Mobile Stratospheric (WMS) extends World Mobile’s blockchain-based distribution model into the stratosphere, delivering decentralized internet services from greater heights than ever before.
The concept of stratospheric communications infrastructure was first pioneered by Google X’s Project Loon in 2011.
Building on a model developed by wireless communications companies like Space Data Corporation, Project Loon used high-altitude balloons to deliver mobile internet.
However, having failed to commercialize the project, Loon ceased operations in 2021.
“Despite the team’s groundbreaking technical achievements over the last 9 years […] the road to commercial viability has proven much longer and riskier than hoped,” Google X director Eric Teller stated at the time.
Unlike Project Loon, WMS will use unmanned aircraft flying at up to 20,000 meters above sea level to beam 5G internet.
Each aircraft will host a 3-meter phased-array 5G antenna capable of delivering a throughput of up to 100 gigabytes per second, equivalent to up to 500 ground towers..
“That’s enough to support up to 500,000 simultaneous direct-to-handset connections with no dishes, dongles, or additional ground equipment required,” World Mobile said in a blog post.
Stratospheric 5G delivery systems offer distinct advantages over traditional terrestrial networks and low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite systems like SpaceX’s Starlink.
The proposed aircraft will fly much closer to Earth. The stratosphere sits 10,000–50,000 meters above sea level, while LEO is much higher, encompassing altitudes up to 2,000 kilometers.
The shorter distance to Earth means stratospheric systems can deliver much lower latency and easier connectivity. Crucially, they can connect directly to existing 5G devices without special antennas.
World Mobile is a decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) aimed at delivering 5G coverage via a blockchain-based economic model.
The platform is built on World Mobile Chain—a Cardano sidechain optimized for low transaction fees and continuous uptime.
Rather than a single telecom operator managing a network of cell towers, anyone can contribute to World Mobile’s decentralized infrastructure, including community organizations and local entrepreneurs.
Network participants earn World Mobile Token (WMTx), incentivizing growth and providing a source of funding for internet projects in hard-to-reach areas that often get overlooked by traditional telecoms systems.
Distribution operates at different levels, with Air Nodes, Earth Nodes, and Aether Nodes running terminals that range from local WiFi routers to industrial-scale towers. Because Earth Nodes and Aether Nodes both validate transactions, there is no imbalance of power between large and small operators.