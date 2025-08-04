Cardano Community Approves $71M Dev Fund in First-Ever On-Chain Vote

Key Takeaways

Cardano’s first-ever on-chain community vote has approved a $71 million (96 million ADA) development fund.

The funds will support a 12-month roadmap focused on scaling, interoperability, and developer tools.

Major upgrades include Ouroboros Leios, Hydra, Mithril, and Project Acropolis.

The Cardano community has officially greenlit a $71 million development budget—its largest to date—marking the first time a major protocol funding decision was made through an on-chain vote.

With nearly 74% in favor, ADA holders voted to fund Input Output Engineering’s (IOE) 12-month development plan , focused on scaling Cardano for the next wave of adoption.

Community-Driven Upgrades Set for Rollout

The proposal passed with 200 votes in favor, six against, and seven abstentions.

The funds will be released in stages and tied to specific milestones, ensuring transparency and delivery.

The roadmap includes several major upgrades:

Ouroboros Leios: A reimagined consensus protocol aimed at dramatically increasing throughput while maintaining Cardano’s decentralized security model.

A reimagined consensus protocol aimed at dramatically increasing throughput while maintaining Cardano’s decentralized security model. Hydra: A layer-2 scaling solution to speed up and reduce the cost of transactions using off-chain processing. Designed for high-volume applications like DeFi and gaming.

A layer-2 scaling solution to speed up and reduce the cost of transactions using off-chain processing. Designed for high-volume applications like DeFi and gaming. Mithril: A lightweight protocol that simplifies node syncing, improving access for operators and reducing infrastructure costs.

A lightweight protocol that simplifies node syncing, improving access for operators and reducing infrastructure costs. Project Acropolis: A modular revamp of Cardano’s node architecture, aimed at making development on the network faster and more flexible.

This vote gives IOE the green light to lead implementation while remaining accountable to the community throughout the process.

Toward a Decentralized Future

This funding milestone is part of Cardano’s Voltaire phase—its transition to full decentralization through community-led governance.

ADA holders are now empowered to shape the blockchain’s future through DReps (delegated representatives) and on-chain votes.

Tim Harrison, EVP of Community & Ecosystem at Input Output, called the vote a landmark moment:

“For the first time, core protocol development is being funded directly by the community. This vote of confidence empowers us to move forward with full transparency, shared responsibility, and a renewed commitment to building an open, resilient ecosystem.”

IOE will provide regular updates and progress reports to maintain transparency and build trust, especially after concerns around oversight were raised during the vote.

The approved budget signals a turning point for Cardano—one where the protocol’s growth and governance are now in the hands of its users.