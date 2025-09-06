State-Backed Digital Debt Expands Across Public and Retail Markets

Key Takeaways

Once an experimental frontier, tokenized bonds are increasingly used to finance public investment.

Around the world, state-owned investors, supranational development banks, and municipal authorities have embraced the technology.

As the concept matures, platforms and issuance models are evolving.

In recent years, tokenized bonds have become an increasingly popular way for public investors to bankroll infrastructure and development projects.

With advantages including near-instant settlement, reduced counterparty risk, and greater access for investors, new state-backed on-chain debt instruments are cropping up from Europe to China and beyond.

New Trending Crypto Wallet Offers Sponsored Disclosure We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. Kraken promotions Get $10 in Bitcoin when you register through a referral link from an existing member. Coins 322 0x Protocol

1inch Network

Aave

Aavegotchi

Acala Token

Adventure Gold

Akash Network

Alchemix

Alchemy Pay

Algorand

Alien Worlds

Alpha Finance Lab

Altair

Ambire AdEx

Ampleforth Governance Token

Ankr

APEcoin

API3

Aptos

ARPA Chain

Astar

Audius

Augur

Augur V2

Avalanche

Axie Infinity

Badger DAO

Balancer

Bancor

Band Protocol

Bonded Finance

Basic Attention Token

Basilisk

Biconomy

Bifrost

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Cash

BitDAO

Blur

Bluzelle

BitTorrent

Boba Network

Solana Name Service

Cardano

Cartesi

Celer Network

Centrifuge

Chain Games

Chainlink

Chiliz

Chromia

Civic

Compound

Coin98

Convex Finance

Cosmos

COTI

Crust Shadow

Curve DAO Token

Dai

Dash

Decentraland

Dent

Dogecoin

dYdX

Energy Web Token

Enjin Coin

Enzyme

EOS

Ethereum

Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Name Service

Euler

Fantom

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance

Filecoin

Flare

Flow

Frax Share

Gala

Galatasaray Fan Token

Gari Network

GensoKishi Metaverse

Gitcoin

GMX

Gnosis

Gstcoin

Harvest Finance

Hashflow

ICON

IDEX

iExec RLC

Immutable

Injective Protocol

Internet Computer

Integritee

Interlay

JasmyCoin

Juno

Karura

Kava.io

Keep Network

Keep3rV1

Rook

KILT Protocol

Kin

Kintsugi

Kusama

Kyber Network

Lido DAO Token

Lisk

Litecoin

Livepeer

Loopring

Maker

Marlin

Mango

Marinade Staked SOL

Mask Network

Merit Circle

Mina

MIR COIN

Monero

Moonbeam

Moonriver

Multichain

MultiversX

Moonchain

MyNeighborAlice

Nano

NEAR Protocol

Nodle

Numeraire

NYM

Ocean Protocol

OMG Network

Orca

Orchid

Origin Protocol

Oxygen

Parallel Finance

PAX Gold

Perpetual Protocol

Phala Network

Polkadot

Polkastarter

Polygon Matic

Powerledger

pSTAKE Finance

Qtum

Quant

Radworks

Rarible

Raydium

Ren

Request

XRP

Robonomics.network

Rocket Pool

Rubic

Saber

Samoyedcoin

Secret

Selfkey

Serum

Shiba Inu

Shiden Network

Siacoin

Solana

Songbird

Spell Token

Stacks

Stafi

Star Atlas

Star Atlas DAO

Stargate Finance

Stellar

1Step.Finance Step Finance

STEPN

Storj

SuperCoin

SuperRare

SushiSwap

Solar

Synapse

Synthetix

tBTC

Terra 2.0

Terra Classic

TerraUSD

Terra

Terra Virtua Kolect

Tether

Tezos

The Graph

The Sandbox

THORChain

Threshold

Tokemak

Tribe

TRON

TrueFi

UniFi Protocol

Uniswap

USD Coin

Waves

WOO Network

Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Axelar

Wrapped Ethereum

yearn.finance

Yield Guild Games

Zcash

Beam

Aevo

Altlayer

Arkham

ether.fi

Safe

Zetachain

Nosana

WenMoon

Zeus Network

Pendle

PDATA

Big Time

Portal

Gravity

Osmosis

Kujira

Hivemapper

Mantle

Neutron

SagaWorld

Stride

Renzo

CloudTx

Balancer USD Stable Pool

0xBitcoin

Crust Shadow

Orbitcoin

r/FortNiteBR Bricks

Bionic

MoonSwap

Ambire AdEx

00 Token

Tether EURt

FunFi

Gstcoin

Ethena

Unifi Protocol DAO

Selfkey

Terra Virtua Kolect

Ampleforth

ForthBox

Onyxcoin

Merit Circle

Star Atlas DAO

Proof Of Liquidity

Energy Web Token

Radar

Alpha Finance Lab

Hashflow

LCX

PayPal USD

Nano

TerraUSD

UMA

JITO

EthereumPoW

Moonbeam

Rubic

Afsc Coin

SuperCoin

aTUSDv1 Aave Interest bearing TUSD

Dymension

Helium

Axie Infinity

Pyth Network

Bonk

Strike

MultiversX

Jupiter

Sui

Dogwifhat

Sei

THORChain

Celestia

Pepe

ETC Cooperative

Arbitrum

Uniswap

Shiba BSC

Doge Dash

1Sol

Toncoin

Stably USD

Kaspa

Popcat

Mog Coin

Cat In A Dogs World

zkSync

Eigenlayer

TurboStarter

Echelon Prime

Memecoin

GigaSwap

Ponke

Apu Apustaja

Athens

Kamino

Clearpool

Goldfinch

Morpho

Bounce Token

Maple Finance

Parcl

Covalent X Token

Swell Network

Litentry

deBridge

Puffer

Globiance USD Stablecoin

Zeta

Quantoz USDQ

Quantoz EURQ

Skycoin No result Claim Offer RockWallet promotions Claim your exclusive $30 Crypto Bonus Coins 13 Bitcoin

Ethereum

Tether

Dogecoin

Litecoin

Bitcoin Cash

XRP

USD Coin

Shiba Inu

Basic Attention Token

Chainlink

Bitcoin SV

0x Protocol

Pepe

Loopring

DinoLFG

Worldcoin

MNEE No result Claim Offer Bitkey promotions Trusted, Secure and Crypto Friendly Coins – Claim Offer

Tokenized Bonds in the Public Sector

The first public sector body to explore tokenized bonds was the Queensland Treasury Corporation, which first piloted the concept way back in 2017.

Australia remained ahead of the pack in 2018, when the World Bank raised AUD $110 million via its bond-i scheme. Proceeds from the sale were channelled to the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, which finances sustainable development projects around the world.

Since then, state-owned investors, supranational development banks, and municipal authorities around the world have embraced tokenization, and central banks aren’t far behind. With Slovenia and Luxembourg leading the way, major economies like the U.K. and are preparing the ground for their own sovereign digital bonds.

As the concept has matured, issuers have explored increasingly complex bond structures.

In 2024, the government of Hong Kong launched the first multi-currency digital bond offering denominated in HK dollars, Renminbi, US dollars, and euros.

Meanwhile, the range of distributed ledgers being deployed has grown since the World Bank first launched its bond-i program on Ethereum.

Blockchains and Ledgers

Since 2018, the bond-i program has been expanded to SIX Digital Exchange (SDX), which is built on a permissioned version of R3’s Corda.

SDX has also proven popular with Swiss municipalities. In 2023, the City of Lugano and the cantons of Basel City and Zurich selected the platform for their respective bond issuances, the latter two marking the first time bonds were settled with the country’s wholesale central bank digital currency (CBDC).

Other prominent solutions include HSBC’s Orion and Goldman Sachs’ GS DAP, which have been used by the European Investment Bank and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

Like SDX, both Orion and GS DAP run on private, permissioned ledgers. Compared to public blockchains, these platforms grant more control over access and onboarding, and offer greater privacy for bondholders.

Embracing Public Markets

While the first wave of tokenized public bonds was generally reserved for banks and institutional investors, state-backed issuers are increasingly opening up to public markets.

Projects like Thailand’s “G-Token” are explicitly aimed at retail investors, offering low minimum purchase thresholds and integration with crypto exchanges.

Meanwhile, although Hong Kong’s first tokenized bonds were exclusively distributed via private placements, a recent issuance by Shenzhen Futian Investment Holdings (SFIH) marked the first time tokenized municipal bonds were listed on Chinese securities exchanges.

The RMB 500 million ($70 million) offering was also notable for including Ethereum.

Since banning cryptocurrencies in 2021, Beijing has downplayed the role of permissionless public blockchains, emphasizing private- and consortium-led platforms that are easier for the state to control.

Despite this, the recent SFIH initiative suggests that when it comes to publicly traded securities, permissionless blockchains may still have a role to play, especially under Hong Kong’s more permissive regulatory umbrella.

Recommended Secure Partners Safest Exchanges Best Safest (Most Secure) Crypto Exchanges? Check Out These Exchanges

File Crypto Taxes Easily Reviews of Top Crypto Tax Software

Play Crypto Poker Best PvP Crypto Poker Sites