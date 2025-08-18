Search
Home / News / Technology / Blockchain / Solana Surpasses 100,000 Transactions per Second in Network Stress Test
3 min read

Solana Surpasses 100,000 Transactions per Second in Network Stress Test

James Morales
By James Morales
Edited by Insha Zia
The stress test was designed to see if Solana could handle an a large amount of transactions. Credit: Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times via Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • A Solana researcher tested how the blockchain stood up to extremely high transaction volume.
  • The network briefly surpassed 100,000 transactions per second.
  • Transaction throughput is a critical metric for blockchain viability, especially when it comes to large-scale consumer applications.

Over the weekend, Solana developers stress-tested the network by briefly executing over 100,000 transactions per second (TPS).

While that figure is currently more than the normal TPS of all blockchains combined, it validates the Solana community’s belief in the network’s capacity to scale significantly.

Solana Stress Test Explained

In an orchestrated experiment, Solana simulated an extremely high-throughput scenario, pushing the network to over 100,000 TPS for a short period on Sunday, Aug. 17.

This stress test involved flooding the blockchain with a large volume of “no op” transactions, i.e., transactions that don’t actually do anything meaningful.

While requiring less compute than more complex transactions, no-op transactions still require signature verification and virtual machine instantiation. These are “highly non-trivial operations,” the Solana researcher behind the test explained .

Living up to Theoretical Throughput

Solana’s supporters have long touted a theoretical TPS ceiling in the hundreds of thousands.

However, usage being what it is, actual throughput generally hovers between 3,000 and 4,000 TPS. Excluding vote transactions, this number falls to less than 1,000.

Hitting 100,000 TPS in practice, even momentarily, lends credibility to claims that Solana can scale significantly if needed. However, it’s important to note that sustained performance at that level under real-world conditions remains to be validated.

Why Blockchain TPS Matters

Transaction throughput is a critical metric for blockchain viability, especially when it comes to large-scale consumer applications.

High TPS means faster confirmations, lower fees per transaction, and greater capacity to support demanding use cases like micro-payments, gaming, and real-time data feeds.

For Solana, showcasing this capability helps attract developers and users seeking speed and scalability.

Meanwhile, other blockchain platforms that average only a few dozen TPS may struggle to compete in throughput-intensive scenarios.

    James Morales
    About the Author

    James Morales

    James Morales is CCN’s blockchain and crypto policy reporter. He has been working in the news media since 2020, writing about topics such as payments, banking and financial technology. These days, he likes to explore the latest blockchain innovations and the evolving landscape of global crypto regulation. With an educational background in social anthropology and media studies, James uses his platform as a journalist to explore how new technologies work, why they matter and how they might shape our future.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
