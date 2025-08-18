Solana Surpasses 100,000 Transactions per Second in Network Stress Test

Over the weekend, Solana developers stress-tested the network by briefly executing over 100,000 transactions per second (TPS).
While that figure is currently more than the normal TPS of all blockchains combined, it validates the Solana community’s belief in the network’s capacity to scale significantly.
In an orchestrated experiment, Solana simulated an extremely high-throughput scenario, pushing the network to over 100,000 TPS for a short period on Sunday, Aug. 17.
This stress test involved flooding the blockchain with a large volume of “no op” transactions, i.e., transactions that don’t actually do anything meaningful.
While requiring less compute than more complex transactions, no-op transactions still require signature verification and virtual machine instantiation. These are “highly non-trivial operations,” the Solana researcher behind the test explained .
Solana’s supporters have long touted a theoretical TPS ceiling in the hundreds of thousands.
However, usage being what it is, actual throughput generally hovers between 3,000 and 4,000 TPS. Excluding vote transactions, this number falls to less than 1,000.
Hitting 100,000 TPS in practice, even momentarily, lends credibility to claims that Solana can scale significantly if needed. However, it’s important to note that sustained performance at that level under real-world conditions remains to be validated.
Transaction throughput is a critical metric for blockchain viability, especially when it comes to large-scale consumer applications.
High TPS means faster confirmations, lower fees per transaction, and greater capacity to support demanding use cases like micro-payments, gaming, and real-time data feeds.
For Solana, showcasing this capability helps attract developers and users seeking speed and scalability.
Meanwhile, other blockchain platforms that average only a few dozen TPS may struggle to compete in throughput-intensive scenarios.