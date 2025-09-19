Search
Home / News / Technology / Security / Canada’s ‘Tornado Cash’ Moment Sees $56M Seized From TradeOgre, Platform Offline
Security
4 min read

Canada’s ‘Tornado Cash’ Moment Sees $56M Seized From TradeOgre, Platform Offline

Published
James Morales
Published
By James Morales
Edited by Samantha Dunn
The recent TradeOgre bust, which led to the seizure of over $56 million CAD worth of crypto, parallels Tornado Cash's case.

The recent TradeOgre bust, which led to the seizure of over $56 million CAD worth of crypto, parallels Tornado Cash's case.| Credit: Cole Burston / Stringer / Getty Images.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • Anonymoous crypto exchange TradeOgre has been offline since July.
  • The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has confirmed being behind the shutdown.
  • Canadian aithorities seized cryptocurrency worth over $56 million CAD ($40.5 million USD).

Canadian authorities have shut down TradeOgre, an anonymous crypto exchange mostly known for facilitating Bitcoin-Monero swaps.

This bust, which resulted in the largest cryptocurrency seizure in Canadian history, draws parallels with the case of Tornado Cash, which has been targeted by law enforcement agencies around the world.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Bitunix

Bitunix
promotions
Receive up to $100,000 worth of exclusive gifts for newcomers upon registration.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Binance Coin USD Coin 154
Claim Offer
Bitget

Bitget
promotions
Earn rewards worth up to 5,000 USDT on your first deposit
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Litecoin Bitcoin Cash 230
Claim Offer
Coinbase

Coinbase
promotions
Earn $10 in Ethereum (ETH) when you stake $100 in ETH for the first time, up to $30 in rewards
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Binance Coin USD Coin 578
Claim Offer

Canadian Police Take Down TradeOgre

On Thursday, Sept. 18, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Canada’s federal law enforcement agency, announced that they had shut down TradeOgre for not registering with the appropriate authorities and failing to identify its clients.

“Investigators have reason to believe that the majority of funds transacted on TradeOgre came from criminal sources,” RCMP said in a statement .

“The main attraction of this type of platform, which doesn’t require users to identify themselves to make an account, is that it hides the source of funds,” the release added, calling this “a common tactic used by criminal organizations that launder money.”

TradeOgre initially went offline on July 30, sparking fears among users that it had been hacked or that its operators had walked away with their deposits.

Little is known about the exchange’s owners, and the RCMP’s announcement didn’t mention any arrests, although it did confirm the seizure of cryptocurrency worth over $56 million CAD ($40.5 million USD).

Legal experts have noted that the law does provide for a route for innocent users to recover their funds. However, “it is likely to be a long and difficult process,” one  privacy advocate observed .

Parallels With Tornado Cash

With Canadian police touting TradeOgre’s alleged criminal user base as the main rationale for shutting the platform down, the case draws parallels with another embattled private exchange, Tornado Cash.

The two platforms deployed different exchange designs. Tornado Cash is a decentralized protocol, while TradeOgre operated a centralized order book system.

Nevertheless, they are connected by their lack of KYC (know-your-customer) systems, letting users trade crypto anonymously.

In the U.S., sanctions against Tornado Cash were eventually lifted following an appeals court ruling which determined that immutable smart contracts are not “property” as traditionally understood in law.

Tornado Cash’s permissionless design helped strike down money laundering charges against founder Roman Storm in August.

In contrast, Storm’s co-founder Alexey Pertsev was convicted of money laundering in the Netherlands, where he was sentenced to 64 64-month prison sentence. (Although he was released in February to focus on his appeal.)

Anonymous Crypto Trading and Money Laundering

The cases of TradeOgre and Tornado Cash both highlight the perils of offering anonymous crypto services, which can violate anti-money laundering laws.

In a recent interview with CCN, Cake Wallet CEO Vikrant Sharm warned that legal actions against anonymous platforms created a culture of fear among developers.

Because Cake Wallet doesn’t custody assets or profit from the anonymous crypto swaps it facilitates, Sharm hopes it won’t be targeted by law enforcement. Nevertheless, “you’re always looking over your shoulder,” he observed.

The TradeOgre case is interesting because Canada sits somewhere between the U.S. and the EU in balancing rights and freedoms with anti-money laundering enforcement.

For now, there is no indication that legal action is being taken against the platform’s owners. But that might just be because no one knows who they are.

Recommended Secure Partners
Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    James Morales
    About the Author

    James Morales

    James Morales is CCN’s blockchain and crypto policy reporter. He has been working in the news media since 2020, writing about topics such as payments, banking and financial technology. These days, he likes to explore the latest blockchain innovations and the evolving landscape of global crypto regulation. With an educational background in social anthropology and media studies, James uses his platform as a journalist to explore how new technologies work, why they matter and how they might shape our future.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    Three years after Ethereum transitioned to Proof-of-Stake with “The Merge,” the Ethereum Foundation is refocusing on privacy.
    Blockchain
    Sep 15, 2025 | 2:10 PM UTC4 days ago

    Ethereum Merge Anniversary: Roadmap Expands With Privacy Stewards To Guide On-Chain Confidentiality

    James Morales
    James Morales
    camera sign
    Security
    August 23, 2025 9:02 AM

    Tornado Cash Case Sparks Culture of Fear Among Privacy Tool Developers

    James Morales
    James Morales
    Despite the ongoing threat to Monero's network security highlighted by Qubit's 51% in August, XMR surged 7% on Sunday. 
    Security
    Sep 15, 2025 | 9:51 AM UTC4 days ago

    Monero Jumps 7%, Despite Record Block Reorg One Month After Kraken Froze Deposits

    James Morales
    James Morales
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!