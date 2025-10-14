Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Unclaimed BNB Donation to Malta’s Cancer Fund Now Worth $39M, Says Coinbase Exec
News
3 min read

Unclaimed BNB Donation to Malta’s Cancer Fund Now Worth $39M, Says Coinbase Exec

Published
Prashant Jha
Published
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
View over Valletta, Malta

Malta's crypto sector has thrived in recent years. | Credit: SamFoll SF via Pexels.

Share on

Key Takeaways

  • A $200,000 BNB charity fund from 2018 has grown to $39 million.
  • The funds were raised by Binance’s Blockchain Charity Foundation (BCF) for terminal cancer patients in Malta.
  • Legal disputes in 2021 overshadowed the initiative, and the donations remain unclaimed.

As BNB, Binance’s native token, hit a fresh all-time high above $1,375 on Oct. 13, attention turned to a long-forgotten donation fund from the token’s early days.

What began as a $200,000 charity drive for Maltese patients with terminal cancer in 2018 has grown to nearly $39 million—yet the money remains untouched.

The discovery was resurfaced by Conor, an executive at Coinbase, who urged Maltese citizens to demand accountability over the funds, which were raised in partnership with the Maltese government’s Community Chest Fund (MCCF)

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Bitunix

Bitunix
promotions
Receive up to $100,000 worth of exclusive gifts for newcomers upon registration.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Binance Coin USD Coin 151
Claim Offer
Bitget

Bitget
promotions
Earn rewards worth up to 5,000 USDT on your first deposit
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Litecoin Bitcoin Cash 88
Claim Offer
WEEX

WEEX
promotions
Enjoy up to 30,000 USDT Bonus when you sign up and complete tasks.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 207
Claim Offer

The 2018 Campaign

The Binance Blockchain Charity Foundation (BCF), launched to demonstrate the utility of crypto for social impact, partnered with Malta’s MCCF in 2018 to raise donations for cancer patients.

The campaign collected approximately 30,644 BNB, along with other crypto assets, and promised direct support to around 15,000 patients.

At the time, BNB traded at under $7. Today, those same tokens are valued at tens of millions of dollars — $39 million, to be exact.

Legal Disputes Overshadowed the Donations

The charity faced turbulence in 2021, when Maltese President George Vella accused Binance of failing to deliver more than $8 million in pledged donations.

The dispute escalated into a lawsuit , which alleged that BCF had not filed accounts for three years.

Eventually, the missing records were produced, and the lawsuit was withdrawn.

Investigations confirmed that three accounts tied to the fund contained around $8 million worth of assets.

Now, with the value of BNB having surged, the original $200,000 donation has ballooned nearly 200-fold.

Despite the extraordinary appreciation, the funds have not been distributed, leaving Maltese citizens questioning why a campaign meant to aid cancer patients has sat idle for seven years.

BNB Defies Market Turmoil

The newfound focus on the donation comes on the heels of BNB’s market performance.

While most cryptocurrencies struggled to recover from the historic Oct. 10 liquidation crash, BNB climbed to a record high of $1,375, overtaking XRP to secure the third-largest spot in global market capitalization.

Top Trending Crypto Articles

Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
    See more
    [email protected]
    Related News
    BNB Logo
    Crypto
    Oct 13, 2025 | 10:02 AM UTC22 hours ago

    BNB Shows No Signs of Slowing Down as Price Explodes to Another All-Time High

    Valdrin Tahiri
    Valdrin Tahiri
    BNB memecoin analysis
    Crypto
    Oct 08, 2025 | 7:12 AM UTC6 days ago

    ‘I Didn’t Expect This at All,’ Says CZ as Post Triggers BNB MEME SZN 3,400% Surge

    Victor Olanrewaju
    Victor Olanrewaju
    Binance coin price analysis
    Crypto
    Oct 07, 2025 | 2:52 PM UTC7 days ago

    BNB Flips XRP, USDT Market Cap: Indicators Call for Price to Breach $1,800

    Victor Olanrewaju
    Victor Olanrewaju
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!