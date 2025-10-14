Unclaimed BNB Donation to Malta’s Cancer Fund Now Worth $39M, Says Coinbase Exec

Key Takeaways
As BNB, Binance’s native token, hit a fresh all-time high above $1,375 on Oct. 13, attention turned to a long-forgotten donation fund from the token’s early days.
What began as a $200,000 charity drive for Maltese patients with terminal cancer in 2018 has grown to nearly $39 million—yet the money remains untouched.
The discovery was resurfaced by Conor, an executive at Coinbase, who urged Maltese citizens to demand accountability over the funds, which were raised in partnership with the Maltese government’s Community Chest Fund (MCCF)
The Binance Blockchain Charity Foundation (BCF), launched to demonstrate the utility of crypto for social impact, partnered with Malta’s MCCF in 2018 to raise donations for cancer patients.
The campaign collected approximately 30,644 BNB, along with other crypto assets, and promised direct support to around 15,000 patients.
At the time, BNB traded at under $7. Today, those same tokens are valued at tens of millions of dollars — $39 million, to be exact.
The charity faced turbulence in 2021, when Maltese President George Vella accused Binance of failing to deliver more than $8 million in pledged donations.
The dispute escalated into a lawsuit , which alleged that BCF had not filed accounts for three years.
Eventually, the missing records were produced, and the lawsuit was withdrawn.
Investigations confirmed that three accounts tied to the fund contained around $8 million worth of assets.
Now, with the value of BNB having surged, the original $200,000 donation has ballooned nearly 200-fold.
Despite the extraordinary appreciation, the funds have not been distributed, leaving Maltese citizens questioning why a campaign meant to aid cancer patients has sat idle for seven years.
The newfound focus on the donation comes on the heels of BNB’s market performance.
While most cryptocurrencies struggled to recover from the historic Oct. 10 liquidation crash, BNB climbed to a record high of $1,375, overtaking XRP to secure the third-largest spot in global market capitalization.