Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Telegram’s DeFi and NFT Offerings Soar High in July: TON Report
News
2 min read

Telegram’s DeFi and NFT Offerings Soar High in July: TON Report

Published
Eddie Mitchell
Published
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Insha Zia
Telegram's TON ecosystem records growth.

Telegram's DeFi and NFT market performed well in July. | Credit: Julian Stratenschulte/picture alliance via Getty Images.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • DeFi activity on TON has almost doubled since June.
  • TON continues to draw tens of thousands of new
  • Snoop Dogg’s Telegram Gifts collection sold almost 1 million NFTs within an hour.

Telegram’s native blockchain, The Open Network (TON), had a breakout month in July, attracting a wave of new users, doubling its trading volumes, and cementing its spot as a top Web3 destination for NFT traders and collectors.

Top Crypto Mining Sites
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
ECOS

ECOS
promotions
Get 234TH/s for 24 hours of free BTC mining
Coins
Bitcoin
Claim Offer
Mining Rig Rentals

Mining Rig Rentals
promotions
Earn a commission on your referral’s transactions.
Coins
Bitcoin Litecoin Ethereum Classic Monero Dogecoin 7
Claim Offer
Kryptex Pool

Kryptex Pool
promotions
2% referral income bonus
Coins
Bitcoin Litecoin Bitcoin Cash Ethereum Classic Monero 20
Claim Offer

DeFi and Stablecoins

One of the standout elements of the TON’s July report is the impressive growth in decentralized finance (DeFi) trading volume, which reached $345 million in July, up 97% from June’s $175 million.

This heightened DeFi activity was also spurred by a couple of key developments at TON, notably its integration of First Digital USD (FDUSD), which has become the third stablecoin to launch on the network.

That said, TON’s total value locked (TVL) has decreased month over month to $345 million in July. This figure is down from its December 2024 high of $716 million.

Though it is showing signs of promise in August so far, it has increased to $372 million.

However, the network recorded just under 365,000 monthly active DeFi users, a slight decline from June.

Telegram Gifts

NFT trading volumes averaged $3.5 million at their peak. This was largely spurred by Snoop Dogg’s Telegram Gifts drop, which sold over 996,000 digital collectibles within just 37 minutes.

Notably, TON’s NFT push has been a notable success, with daily volumes averaging at $1.5 million a day, with a $3.5 million peak.

On top of this, with 9,000 to 10,000 wallets trading NFTs daily, TON NFTs occupy a 20-30% market share.

Last month, TON Foundation’s Head of Growth, Martin Masser, explained to CCN that Telegram Gifts is one of its fastest-growing trends in the ecosystem and has onboarded thousands of users to TON.

Recommended Secure Partners
Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Eddie Mitchell
    About the Author

    Eddie Mitchell

    Eddie is a gaming and crypto writer at CCN. Covering the often weird and wonderful world of Web3 with an adoring, but skeptical eye. Prior to CCN, Eddie has spent the past seven years working his way through the crypto, finance, and technology industry. He began with PR and journalism with Bitcoin PR Buzz and BitcoinNews.com, eventually working his way to become a copywriter with a dozen firms, including the likes of Polkadot before returning to journalism in 2023. Having studied Radio production and journalism at University in the UK, Eddie spent a few years making podcasts and presenting on a local London radio station as he built up his writing chops. A lifelong skateboarder, Eddie can often be found at the skatepark or touring the streets looking for something new to try. That, or kicking back playing JRPGs on his original PSP.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    Telegram's Web3 presence can't be ignored.
    Crypto
    July 27, 2025 1:12 PM

    Web3 Utility on Telegram Will Drive Adoption, TON Foundation’s Martin Masser

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell
    Web3 jobs market changes in 2025.
    Crypto
    Aug 13, 2025 | 1:02 PM UTC23 hours ago

    Web3 Career Trends 2025: Pay Gaps, New Hiring Trends, and the End of Fully Remote

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell
    Coinbase lost ~$300K from a corporate wallet after granting approvals to a permissionless 0x swapper contract exploited by MEV bots.
    Crypto
    Aug 14, 2025 | 8:30 AM UTC3 hours ago

    MEV Bots Drain $300K From Coinbase Wallet Following 0x Swapper Error

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!