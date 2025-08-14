Telegram’s DeFi and NFT Offerings Soar High in July: TON Report

Key Takeaways

Telegram’s native blockchain, The Open Network (TON), had a breakout month in July, attracting a wave of new users, doubling its trading volumes, and cementing its spot as a top Web3 destination for NFT traders and collectors.

DeFi and Stablecoins

One of the standout elements of the TON’s July report is the impressive growth in decentralized finance (DeFi) trading volume, which reached $345 million in July, up 97% from June’s $175 million.

This heightened DeFi activity was also spurred by a couple of key developments at TON, notably its integration of First Digital USD (FDUSD), which has become the third stablecoin to launch on the network.

That said, TON’s total value locked (TVL) has decreased month over month to $345 million in July. This figure is down from its December 2024 high of $716 million.

Though it is showing signs of promise in August so far, it has increased to $372 million.

However, the network recorded just under 365,000 monthly active DeFi users, a slight decline from June.

Telegram Gifts

NFT trading volumes averaged $3.5 million at their peak. This was largely spurred by Snoop Dogg’s Telegram Gifts drop, which sold over 996,000 digital collectibles within just 37 minutes.

Notably, TON’s NFT push has been a notable success, with daily volumes averaging at $1.5 million a day, with a $3.5 million peak.

On top of this, with 9,000 to 10,000 wallets trading NFTs daily, TON NFTs occupy a 20-30% market share.

Last month, TON Foundation’s Head of Growth, Martin Masser, explained to CCN that Telegram Gifts is one of its fastest-growing trends in the ecosystem and has onboarded thousands of users to TON.