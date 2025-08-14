Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / MEV Bots Drain $300K From Coinbase Wallet Following 0x Swapper Error
News
3 min read

MEV Bots Drain $300K From Coinbase Wallet Following 0x Swapper Error

Published
Prashant Jha
Published
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
Coinbase lost ~$300K from a corporate wallet after granting approvals to a permissionless 0x swapper contract exploited by MEV bots.

Coinbase lost ~$300K from a corporate wallet after granting approvals to a permissionless 0x swapper contract exploited by MEV bots. | Credit: Getty Images.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • An MEV bot exploited a 0x swapper error to drain $300,000 from Coinbase’s corporate DEX wallet.
  • The loss stemmed from misconfigured token approvals on the 0x Project’s swapper contract.
  • Coinbase confirmed no customer funds were affected, and the issue has been contained.

A misconfigured token approval to the 0x Project’s swapper contract allowed an MEV (Maximal Extractable Value) bot to drain approximately $300,000 from a Coinbase corporate DEX wallet.

The error effectively handed the attacker spending rights over fee-accrued tokens, which were immediately pulled on-chain.

Top Crypto Wallets
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Kraken

Kraken
promotions
Get $10 in Bitcoin when you register through a referral link from an existing member.
Coins
0x Protocol 1inch Network Aave Aavegotchi Acala Token 322
Claim Offer
RockWallet

RockWallet
promotions
Claim your exclusive $30 Crypto Bonus
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 13
Claim Offer
ELLIPAL

ELLIPAL
promotions
Trusted, Secure & Crypto Friendly
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Binance Coin USD Coin 204
Claim Offer

What Went Wrong

The 0x swapper contract is a permissionless, stateless router for token swaps — not a token vault.

By design, it shouldn’t hold approvals, as anyone can call it and execute arbitrary swaps using pre-approved tokens.

In this case, Coinbase’s corporate wallet — which collects protocol fees — mistakenly granted approval for accrued tokens to the swapper.

Once approved, MEV searchers detected the allowance in the mempool, built profitable bundles around it, and executed transactions that drained the wallet.

The contract’s open-access nature made the attack trivial: no private key compromise was needed, just the right call to a contract already authorized to spend tokens.

The absence of anti-MEV or slippage protections meant the wallet was fully exposed.

Expert Warning

Security researcher Dee Beez flagged that the same 0x swapper had previously been abused in Base’s Zora claim flow, warning that “this swapper is never meant to get approvals.”

It allows arbitrary external calls, meaning that once approvals are set, any actor — including MEV bots — can route transactions to drain funds.

Coinbase’s Response

Philip Martin, Coinbase’s Chief Security Officer, confirmed the loss was limited to a corporate DEX wallet and no customer funds were at risk.

Coinbase has since revoked token allowances and migrated remaining assets to a hardened wallet configuration.

MEV extraction remains one of DeFi’s most persistent attack surfaces. In 2021, a Uniswap V3 sandwich attack netted $10–$20 million for searchers; in 2022, a Sushiswap routing exploit resulted in nearly $300,000 in losses.

The Coinbase incident reinforces that even major institutions are not immune to the operational risks of interacting with permissionless DeFi infrastructure.

Recommended Secure Partners

Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
    See more
    [email protected]
    Related News
    Press Releases
    July 24, 2025 12:42 PM

    Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot.com) Launches Crypto Trading Bot for Individual and Enterprise Traders

    Chainwire
    Chainwire
    Dogecoin price analysis
    Crypto
    July 7, 2025 12:47 PM

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Signals Reversal After 47% Drop as Bottom May Finally Be In

    Victor Olanrewaju
    Victor Olanrewaju
    SUI Correction
    Crypto
    June 19, 2025 9:59 AM

    SUI Price Action Hints at Reversal After 37-Day Slide Shows Signs of Bottoming

    Valdrin Tahiri
    Valdrin Tahiri
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!