Stani Kulechov Calls Embedded DeFi A Trillion Dollar Opportunity for Fintechs

Stani Kulechov, founder of the decentralized lending protocol Aave, said embedded decentralized finance represents a “trillion-dollar opportunity” for financial technology firms, as crypto infrastructure continues to converge with mainstream financial services.
The remark, posted on X, follows Kulechov’s recent comments at TOKEN2049, where he claimed that low interest rates in the U.S. will set the groundwork for growth in DeFi.
On Thursday, October 2, Kulechov told his 270,000 X followers that “embedded DeFi” was a “trillion-dollar opportunity for fintechs.”
The post was accompanied by a new Aave blog outlining how fintech companies can integrate DeFi products, such as crypto-backed loans and instant settlement payments, directly into their platforms.
Aave, one of the largest DeFi protocols by total value locked (TVL), has repositioned itself from a lending marketplace to a broader liquidity infrastructure provider.
The blog compared DeFi’s trajectory to the rise of embedded finance, where consumer-facing fintechs grew by integrating payments, lending, and investing directly into everyday platforms.
“The combination of DeFi’s utility and fintech’s intuitive interfaces allows for transformative customer experiences in financial services, where users won’t have to know blockchain mechanics to feel its impact,” the blog read.
The comments follow Kulechov’s claim that lower interest rates will fuel growth in DeFi markets.
Speaking at TOKEN2049 on Wednesday, the Aave founder said he believed that every rate cut by a central bank “is basically additional arbitrage for these DeFi yields.”
Kulechov pointed to the period of ultra-low interest rates after COVID-19, when early adopters drove DeFi’s meteoric rise.
“We’ve built this really amazing DeFi infrastructure,” Kulechov said. “And we’re gonna go to a phase where DeFi actually can be embedded into the broader financial and fintech system and distribute yields.”
Over the past year, Aave has experienced significant expansion in both scale and revenue.
In May, the protocol’s TVL surpassed $40 billion, nearly doubling from earlier in the year.
In August alone, the protocol collected approximately $91.4 million in fees, marking a monthly record.
Kulechov noted on X in August that Aave could reach $100 billion “in net deposits by the end of the year, or sooner.”
If achieved, this would place Aave alongside Deutsche Bank and among the 35 largest banks in the world.