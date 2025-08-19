Search
Bitcoin (BTC)
3 min read

Solo Miner Hits Jackpot—$371K Payday on Bitcoin Block #910440

Published
Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
Published
By Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
Edited by Insha Zia
Bitcoin solo miner earns $371,000

Is solo mining worth in 2025? Recent developments say so. | Credit: Manuel Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • A Bitcoin solo miner successfully gained $371,000 mining block 910,440.
  • Despite industrial dominance, solo miners occasionally succeed, as in 2024, when multiple individuals earned over $350,000 each.
  • With mining economics tightening, many professional miners look at alternative revenue streams.

Despite Bitcoin mining being dominated by large-scale industrial operators, individual miners occasionally secure block rewards independently.

A recent case highlights how smaller participants can succeed, even as network difficulty and competition climb.

Solo Miner Strikes Bitcoin Block, Earning $371,000

A solo Bitcoin miner has successfully mined block 910,440, securing a 3.137 BTC payout worth about $371,000.

The miner used the Solo CK pool, which allows individuals to participate in Bitcoin mining for a small fee.

The block contained 4,913 transactions and generated around 0.012 BTC in fees, roughly $1,455.

Block 910,440 reward
A solo miner earned $371,000. | Credit: Mempool

With the Bitcoin network’s hashrate largely controlled by industrial-scale operations, the odds of a single miner solving a block are extremely low, making this achievement notable.

Rare Wins Amid Rising Mining Difficulty

This isn’t the first time it’s happened.

Solo miners have occasionally struck lucky this year, landing block rewards worth between $350,000 and $373,000.

These rare wins underscore that, while unlikely, individual miners with efficient hardware can still compete against massive mining firms.

Still, experts warn that solo mining is more like playing the lottery than a reliable way to earn income.

With Bitcoin’s network difficulty near record highs , even large mining companies are feeling the squeeze.

Many are now branching into artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing to stay profitable as mining grows ever more competitive.

Bitcoin Mining Profitability In 2025

Bitcoin mining in 2025 is more competitive than ever, driven by soaring network difficulty, new-generation rigs, and a Bitcoin price above $115,000.

July 2025 revenue hit $1.66 billion, a post-halving record.

Halving rewards were cut from 6.25 to 3.125 BTC, but high prices and more substantial fees have kept operations profitable, though margins are tighter.

The network hashrate is 983 EH/s, up 60% from 2024, while difficulty has reached 127.6 trillion , an all-time high.

Efficiency and cheap energy are now decisive for survival.

Older Antminer S19 XP machines run at 140 TH/s and 21.5 J/TH, while newer S21+ Hydro and S21 XP Hydro models deliver 30–50% better efficiency, critical for industrial-scale miners.

As of mid-August, the average cost to mine one BTC is $98,194 , versus $115,758, leaving a gross margin of about $17,500.

With a cost-to-price ratio of 0.85, profitability remains slimmer than in past cycles.

With difficulty near record highs and ASIC rigs dominating, solo mining has become nearly impossible, leaving large-scale operations in control.

Most Popular
Table of Contents
