Scor’s Web3 Cricket Game Sixer Smash Debuts With Star-Studded Roster of T20 Greats

Prashant Jha
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
Sixer Smash is SCOR on Sweet’s latest Web3 game, featuring avatar versions of well-known T20 cricketers.

Sixer Smash is SCOR on Sweet’s latest Web3 game, featuring avatar versions of well-known T20 cricketers. | Credit: Getty Images.

Key Takeaways

  • SCOR on Sweet has launched Sixer Smash, a Web3 cricket game featuring well-known T20 players.
  • The game uses Web3 avatars of cricketers and allows players to earn Gems, exchangeable for SCOR tokens.
  • The release comes amid notable growth and shifts in the Web3 gaming market.

SCOR on Sweet, a Web3 mini-app platform, has released Sixer Smash, a swipe-based cricket game where players control avatar versions of professional T20 cricketers.

The game is built on simple arcade mechanics: players take control of digital cricketers and aim to score sixes to accumulate Gems.

These Gems can then be converted into SCOR tokens, which may be redeemed for sports-related rewards, including signed memorabilia.

Roster of Featured Players

Through its collaboration with Winners Alliance, Sixer Smash includes a roster of high-profile cricket figures from the global T20 scene.

At launch, the game features:

  • Chris Gayle, one of West Indies’ greatest players.
  • Jofra Archer, England fast bowler.
  • Ben Stokes, England all-rounder.
  • Andre Russell, West Indies power hitter.
  • Rashid Khan, Afghanistan leg-spinner.

Additional players, including Pat Cummins, Kieron Pollard, Heinrich Klaasen, Ellyse Perry, and Sunil Narine, can be unlocked through gameplay.

“From Rashid to Gayle, the player roster is stacked. Whether you’re a die-hard cricket lover or just out to swing big and win rewards, Sixer Smash delivers a fun, engaging, competitive, and enriching, full-circle gaming experience,” said Tom Mizzone, CEO of Sweet.

Positioning in the Web3 Gaming Landscape

The release of Sixer Smash comes as the Web3 gaming sector continues to evolve beyond its early play-to-earn models.

The industry gained traction during the 2021 bull run with games like Axie Infinity, but has since shifted toward producing higher-quality titles with more complex gameplay, alongside the entry of established game publishers.

According to industry data , the global Web3 gaming market was valued at $26.38 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $37.55 billion by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.24% between 2025 and 2034.

Some forecasts suggest revenues could reach $124.74 billion by 2032.

While the sector saw a 71% drop in investment from Q4 2024 to Q1 2025, user engagement metrics have remained strong.

In January 2025, daily unique active wallets surpassed 7 million, representing a 386% year-over-year increase.

Investment focus has shifted from funding individual titles to building infrastructure and scalable platforms.

Notable recent funding rounds include The Game Company’s $10 million raise and MARBLEX’s $20 million round.

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha

