Scor’s Web3 Cricket Game Sixer Smash Debuts With Star-Studded Roster of T20 Greats

Key Takeaways
SCOR on Sweet, a Web3 mini-app platform, has released Sixer Smash, a swipe-based cricket game where players control avatar versions of professional T20 cricketers.
The game is built on simple arcade mechanics: players take control of digital cricketers and aim to score sixes to accumulate Gems.
These Gems can then be converted into SCOR tokens, which may be redeemed for sports-related rewards, including signed memorabilia.
Through its collaboration with Winners Alliance, Sixer Smash includes a roster of high-profile cricket figures from the global T20 scene.
At launch, the game features:
Additional players, including Pat Cummins, Kieron Pollard, Heinrich Klaasen, Ellyse Perry, and Sunil Narine, can be unlocked through gameplay.
“From Rashid to Gayle, the player roster is stacked. Whether you’re a die-hard cricket lover or just out to swing big and win rewards, Sixer Smash delivers a fun, engaging, competitive, and enriching, full-circle gaming experience,” said Tom Mizzone, CEO of Sweet.
The release of Sixer Smash comes as the Web3 gaming sector continues to evolve beyond its early play-to-earn models.
The industry gained traction during the 2021 bull run with games like Axie Infinity, but has since shifted toward producing higher-quality titles with more complex gameplay, alongside the entry of established game publishers.
According to industry data , the global Web3 gaming market was valued at $26.38 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $37.55 billion by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.24% between 2025 and 2034.
Some forecasts suggest revenues could reach $124.74 billion by 2032.
While the sector saw a 71% drop in investment from Q4 2024 to Q1 2025, user engagement metrics have remained strong.
In January 2025, daily unique active wallets surpassed 7 million, representing a 386% year-over-year increase.
Investment focus has shifted from funding individual titles to building infrastructure and scalable platforms.
Notable recent funding rounds include The Game Company’s $10 million raise and MARBLEX’s $20 million round.