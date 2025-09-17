Saudi Arabia’s Largest Bank SAB Taps Chainlink To Power Onchain Finance in the Kingdom

Chainlink (LINK) is entering Saudi Arabia as one of its top banking entities. Saudia Awwal Bank (SAB), with over $100 billion in assets, is adopting the blockchain’s infrastructure for on-chain finance.
As per Chainlink, the agreement will see SAB leverage Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) and the Chainlink Runtime Environment (CRE) to further the region’s digital transformation ambitions.
CCIP is a secure cross-chain asset transfer protocol that can bridge dApps and traditional finance platforms.
CRE is a developer’s toolkit for building apps and accessing a myriad of APIs.
This latest development comes shortly after SAB inked a similar agreement with Wamid, which will see the bank experiment with capital market tokenization.
This partnership marks yet another major victory for Chainlink, which appears to be on a winning streak in 2025.
Just last month, the network launched a suite of tools for TradFi products across multiple blockchains and launched a multi-chain compatible version of Tether Gold.
It also partnered with the U.S. Department of Commerce to publish crucial economic data across multiple chains.
Bolstering this bullish momentum is a report on blockchain interoperability from the World Economic Forum (WEF), which highlighted Chainlink’s CCIP protocol. And that’s just in the past few months.
All this bullish adoption has provided the token with ample fuel for growth as LINK is now trading up 117.5% for the past year at $23.16 with a market cap of $15.7 billion .
The network commands just over $62.93 billion in total value secured (TVS).
Other initiatives have also served to bolster the token’s value.
At the beginning of August 2025, Chainlink launched an on-chain LINK reserve, funded through on and off-chain revenue streams.
To date, it has accumulated 280,049 LINK worth roughly $6.5 million, with an average cost basis of $22.44 per token.
LINK is trading down 1.91% for the past 24 hours, bringing it down 7.16% for the month.
This comes after it reached a 2025 high of $26.74.