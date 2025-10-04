Robinhood Crypto Chief Johann Kerbrat Defends Tokenized Stock Model After OpenAI Dispute

Robinhood’s tokenized stock program has faced recent scrutiny, including criticism from OpenAI, but the company says the model could help close the wealth gap by giving more investors access to private markets.
Talking to CCN at TOKEN2049 in Singapore, Johann Kerbrat, the firm’s SVP and General Manager for Crypto, discussed Robinhood’s push into tokenized stocks, the rapid growth of its staking products, and the future of its controversial prediction markets.
In July, Robinhood rolled out “stock tokens” tied to firms including OpenAI and SpaceX, giving users exposure to privately held companies that have not announced plans to go public.
The products, offered to European app users, are structured as blockchain-tracked contracts rather than actual equity.
Robinhood describes them as derivatives that mirror the price of the underlying stock or ETF, while not conferring traditional shareholder rights such as voting.
The move drew swift criticism from OpenAI, which said it had no involvement with the offering.
Kerbrat defended the company’s approach and said tokenization could help close the gap between wealthy investors and ordinary users.
“There’s a lot of value for us to not have, necessarily to ask, to request the issuer, if we can tokenize or not the assets, because in the case of some of the stock company, they can very easily raise money with VCs and the private market, and that really excludes most of the population in the U.S.,” he told CCN.
He argued that the current system also leaves retail investors disadvantaged.
“If you’re not an accredited investor, you cannot even invest in these deals. And even if you’re an accredited investor, like the amount of people that are able to access this deal is very small,” he said.
Adding: “And so what happens is that when these deals are going public, then everyone is basically being used as exit liquidity.”
Tokenization, he said, could “bridge that gap and the wealth gap between the ultra wealthy and the day-to-day people.”
Kerbrat added that U.S. rules on accredited investors should shift from wealth thresholds to knowledge requirements: “Instead of being a wealth check… it should be a knowledge check where you should demonstrate that you understand the risk that you’re taking and how you invest.”
Despite scrutiny, Kerbrat said Robinhood’s identity is evolving from a stock trading app into a broader financial platform.
“The idea is to have one app for all your financial needs,” he told CCN. “Crypto is now part of all the assets that people are looking for.”
By adding products such as staking and perpetual contracts, the company aims to give traders more ways to diversify their holdings, he said.
Kerbrat said Robinhood’s breadth of products helps it attract a wider demographic than rivals focused only on crypto.
“We have a retirement product, we have brokerage products, we have our crypto product, and it allows us to get people that are more interested into using Robin for multiple things and not just crypto.”
“We are not just targeting a very specific group of people. We are targeting everyone,” he said.
Crypto has become one of Robinhood’s fastest-growing businesses, generating $160 million in revenue last quarter.
Kerbrat explained how staking is gaining immense traction.
“We launched it in the EU last year, but in the U.S. only since June, but we saw the amount of people actually engaging with the product being very high,” he said.
“People not only stake their current assets, but they also get interested into how to secure the network, how to contribute to the network.”
He also pointed to enthusiasm for newly launched perpetuals in Europe.
“It’s currently 1, 2, 3x in leverage, and it’s available on Bitcoin and XRP, and so we see a lot of enthusiasm for this one, and people are using it also to not just go long, but also to short the assets,” he said.
Robinhood’s prediction markets recently crossed 4 billion contracts traded, with more than two billion in the second quarter alone.
The platform has come under fire from regulators, with the New Jersey Department of Gaming Enforcement forcing it to halt all bets in New Jersey.
However, Kerbrat said he can see the landscape slowly changing.
“The reality of things is that the investment lines are blurring little by little,” he said.
“People are not just holding ETF anymore. They are self-directing, like on stock.
“They’re also using crypto and other products now, so I just think it’s part of the evolution of what we’ve seen around finance for everyone at this point,” he added.