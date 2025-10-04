Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Robinhood Crypto Chief Johann Kerbrat Defends Tokenized Stock Model After OpenAI Dispute
News
5 min read

Robinhood Crypto Chief Johann Kerbrat Defends Tokenized Stock Model After OpenAI Dispute

Published
Published
By Kurt Robson and Insha Zia
Edited by Samantha Dunn
CCN interviewed Robinhood Crypto Chief Johann Kerbrat, discussing the push into tokenized stocks and its controversial prediction markets.

CCN interviewed Robinhood Crypto Chief Johann Kerbrat, discussing the push into tokenized stocks and its controversial prediction markets. | Spencer Platt / Getty Images.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • Robinhood’s Johann Kerbrat told CCN that tokenization could help close the wealth gap by making private market opportunities more widely accessible, even if the model has drawn criticism.
  • Kerbrat says that Robinhood can appeal to a wider demographic than only crypto-focused rivals.
  • Crypto has become one of Robinhood’s fastest-growing business lines.

Robinhood’s tokenized stock program has faced recent scrutiny, including criticism from OpenAI, but the company says the model could help close the wealth gap by giving more investors access to private markets.

Talking to CCN at TOKEN2049 in Singapore, Johann Kerbrat, the firm’s SVP and General Manager for Crypto, discussed Robinhood’s push into tokenized stocks, the rapid growth of its staking products, and the future of its controversial prediction markets.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Bitunix

Bitunix
promotions
Receive up to $100,000 worth of exclusive gifts for newcomers upon registration.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Binance Coin USD Coin 151
Claim Offer
Bitget

Bitget
promotions
Earn rewards worth up to 5,000 USDT on your first deposit
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Litecoin Bitcoin Cash 88
Claim Offer
WEEX

WEEX
promotions
Enjoy up to 30,000 USDT Bonus when you sign up and complete tasks.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 207
Claim Offer

Tokenized Stock Program

In July, Robinhood rolled out “stock tokens” tied to firms including OpenAI and SpaceX, giving users exposure to privately held companies that have not announced plans to go public.

The products, offered to European app users, are structured as blockchain-tracked contracts rather than actual equity.

Robinhood describes them as derivatives that mirror the price of the underlying stock or ETF, while not conferring traditional shareholder rights such as voting.

The move drew swift criticism from OpenAI, which said it had no involvement with the offering.

Kerbrat defended the company’s approach and said tokenization could help close the gap between wealthy investors and ordinary users.

“There’s a lot of value for us to not have, necessarily to ask, to request the issuer, if we can tokenize or not the assets, because in the case of some of the stock company, they can very easily raise money with VCs and the private market, and that really excludes most of the population in the U.S.,” he told CCN.

He argued that the current system also leaves retail investors disadvantaged.

“If you’re not an accredited investor, you cannot even invest in these deals. And even if you’re an accredited investor, like the amount of people that are able to access this deal is very small,” he said.

Adding: “And so what happens is that when these deals are going public, then everyone is basically being used as exit liquidity.”

Tokenization, he said, could “bridge that gap and the wealth gap between the ultra wealthy and the day-to-day people.”

Kerbrat added that U.S. rules on accredited investors should shift from wealth thresholds to knowledge requirements: “Instead of being a wealth check… it should be a knowledge check where you should demonstrate that you understand the risk that you’re taking and how you invest.”

One App For All

Despite scrutiny, Kerbrat said Robinhood’s identity is evolving from a stock trading app into a broader financial platform.

“The idea is to have one app for all your financial needs,” he told CCN. “Crypto is now part of all the assets that people are looking for.”

By adding products such as staking and perpetual contracts, the company aims to give traders more ways to diversify their holdings, he said.

Kerbrat said Robinhood’s breadth of products helps it attract a wider demographic than rivals focused only on crypto.

“We have a retirement product, we have brokerage products, we have our crypto product, and it allows us to get people that are more interested into using Robin for multiple things and not just crypto.”

“We are not just targeting a very specific group of people. We are targeting everyone,” he said.

Robinhood’s Crypto Push

Crypto has become one of Robinhood’s fastest-growing businesses, generating $160 million in revenue last quarter.

Kerbrat explained how staking is gaining immense traction.

“We launched it in the EU last year, but in the U.S. only since June, but we saw the amount of people actually engaging with the product being very high,” he said.

“People not only stake their current assets, but they also get interested into how to secure the network, how to contribute to the network.”

He also pointed to enthusiasm for newly launched perpetuals in Europe.

“It’s currently 1, 2, 3x in leverage, and it’s available on Bitcoin and XRP, and so we see a lot of enthusiasm for this one, and people are using it also to not just go long, but also to short the assets,” he said.

Prediction Markets Blur Traditional Lines

Robinhood’s prediction markets recently crossed 4 billion contracts traded, with more than two billion in the second quarter alone.

The platform has come under fire from regulators, with the New Jersey Department of Gaming Enforcement forcing it to halt all bets in New Jersey.

However, Kerbrat said he can see the landscape slowly changing.

“The reality of things is that the investment lines are blurring little by little,” he said.

“People are not just holding ETF anymore. They are self-directing, like on stock.

“They’re also using crypto and other products now, so I just think it’s part of the evolution of what we’ve seen around finance for everyone at this point,” he added.

Top Trending Crypto Articles

Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Kurt Robson
    About the Author

    Kurt Robson

    Kurt Robson is a London-based reporter at CCN, specialising in the fast-moving worlds of crypto and emerging technology. He began his career covering local news in Cornwall after graduating from Falmouth University with First Class Honours in Journalism. There, he cut his teeth on everything from council meetings to missing swans. He quickly rose through the ranks to become a frontline journalist at several of the UK’s leading national newspapers. Over the years, he has interviewed musicians and celebrities, reported from courtrooms and crime scenes, and secured multiple front-page exclusives. Following the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kurt shifted his focus to technology journalism—just ahead of the AI boom. With a natural curiosity and a trained eye for emerging trends, he has found a new rhythm in reporting on innovation. At CCN, Kurt's work focuses on the cutting edge of crypto, blockchain, AI, and the evolving digital world. Drawing on his background in people-first reporting and his deep interest in disruptive tech, Kurt delivers stories that are insightful, entertaining, and human-centric.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    Co-founder of Yellow Network, Louis Bellet, said the crypto industry still faces significant hurdles before achieving mainstream adoption.
    Crypto
    Oct 01, 2025 | 9:02 AM UTC3 days ago

    Yellow Co-Founder Claims Crypto Still Far From Mainstream Ahead of TOKEN2049 Keynote

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    Mastercard's Crypto Head of Europe has claimed stablecoins cannot replace the protections that it and other traditional networks provide.
    Crypto
    Oct 01, 2025 | 7:15 AM UTC3 days ago

    Bitget CMO Jamie Elkaleh at TOKEN2049: ‘Mastercard Need Us Just as Much as We Need Them’

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    3 Altcoins
    Crypto
    Oct 02, 2025 | 11:32 AM UTC2 days ago

    These 3 Altcoins Will Outpace Bitcoin in October 2025

    Valdrin Tahiri
    Valdrin Tahiri
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!