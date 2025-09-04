Search
Ripple Stablecoin Expands to Africa and Crosses $700M Market Cap
Ripple (XRP)
Ripple Stablecoin Expands to Africa and Crosses $700M Market Cap

Eddie Mitchell
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Insha Zia
Ripple's stablecoin heads to Africa.

Ripple expands its stablecoin internationally. | Credit: Farm Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • Ripple’s stablecoin is now available in Africa and Dubai, and will launch in Japan next year.
  • SWIFT is currently conducting trials using XRP Ledger.
  • RLUSD now commands a market cap of $709 million and has recorded $43 million in 24-hour trading volumes.

Ripple’s (XRP) flagship stablecoin, RLUSD, continues its global expansion as it heads to Africa with partnerships with three payments infrastructure and solution providers.

Ripple in Africa

As per the announcement , Ripple USD (RLUSD) will now be available to institutions in Africa through partnerships with Yellow Card, Chipper Cash, and VALR.

Yellow Card provides crypto exchange services as well as stablecoin and payments infrastructure across the continent.

Chipper Cash is a mobile payments platform offering free domestic and low-cost international transfers. It also allows users to pay bills, invest in stocks, and access other financial services.

In the announcement, Chipper Cash co-founder and CEO Ham Serunjogi said:

“RLUSD is uniquely positioned to drive institutional use of blockchain technology across Africa and broader global markets, including through cross-border payments.”

Finally, VALR is a South African-based global crypto exchange that claims to be Africa’s largest. It offers payment and institutional crypto solutions.

Interestingly, RLUSD has been rolled out to support an extreme weather relief pilot project in Kenya.

So far, this has backed farmers with drought insurance. Interestingly, RLUSD tokens are uniquely released automatically via smart contracts when satellite data confirms a drought is likely.

Another similar pilot project to support an insurance solution for parametric rainfall is also underway.

Expansion and Growth

At present, Ripple is aggressively expanding outward.

In the past month or so, it announced plans to launch RLUSD in Japan, acquired a stablecoin payments platform called Rail, and received approval for use in Dubai.

Now, global payments behemoth SWIFT is conducting live trials with XRP Ledger and Hedera Hashgraph to see how it performs with international payments.

These are significant victories for the newly-launched stablecoin, which crossed a market cap of $700 million on Sept. 2, 2025.

