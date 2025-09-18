Search
News
2 min read

REX-Shares and Osprey Funds Launch First ETFs for DOGE, XRP

James Morales
By James Morales
Edited by Samantha Dunn
Using a creative fund structure, REX-Shares and Osprey Funds have launched ETF's that hold XRP and Dogecoin.

Using a creative fund structure, REX-Shares and Osprey Funds have launched ETF's that hold XRP and Dogecoin. | Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • REX-Shares and Osprey Funds have launched ETFs that hold XRP and Dogecoin.
  • The REX-Osprey partnership has used an alternative listing strategy to fast-track ETF approval.
  • The new funds combine spot exposure with crypto derivatives.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has given the green light for exchange-traded funds to invest in DOGE and XRP.

REX-Shares and Osprey Funds have launched the first U.S.-listed spot ETFs for Dogecoin and XRP on the CBOE exchange

With ETF applications for SOL, ADA, DOT and more waiting in the wings, the new funds, which trade under the tickers DOJE and XRPR, mark the start of a new chapter for altcoin investing.

DOGE and XRP Join the ETF Club

With the launch of DOJE and XRPR, the REX-Osprey partnership has beaten much larger asset managers, including Bitwise and Franklin Templeton, in the race to bring Dogecoin and XRP to U.S. securities exchanges.

The REX-Osprey partnership previously debuted a Solana staking ETF in July.

Unlike other ETF hopefuls, which filed their applications under the Securities Act of 1933, REX-Osprey filed its funds under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

The alternative route to SEC approval, while faster, requires creative structuring, as the vehicles are prohibited from holding all their assets in a single commodity.

To get around this restriction, REX-Osprey relies on a mix of spot exposure and derivatives.

SEC Delays Altcoin ETF Approval

For a crop of “pure” spot altcoin ETFs structured via the Securities Act, the SEC continues to delay approval.

Earlier this month, the regulator extended the deadline for approving Franklin Templeton’s Solana and XRP funds to Nov. 13.

Meanwhile, a decision on allowing staking for BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust has been pushed back to Oct. 30.

    James Morales
    About the Author

    James Morales

    James Morales is CCN’s blockchain and crypto policy reporter. He has been working in the news media since 2020, writing about topics such as payments, banking and financial technology. These days, he likes to explore the latest blockchain innovations and the evolving landscape of global crypto regulation. With an educational background in social anthropology and media studies, James uses his platform as a journalist to explore how new technologies work, why they matter and how they might shape our future.
