Paxos Burns $300 Trillion Worth PYUSD It Mistakenly Minted, Issues Official Statement

Key Takeaways

Paxos mistakenly minted $300 trillion worth of PayPal USD (PYUSD) during an internal transfer error.

The amount was nearly twice the size of global GDP but was burned within 30 minutes.

No customer funds were impacted, though DeFi protocols briefly froze PYUSD deposits.

On Oct. 15, stablecoin issuer Paxos triggered one of the most startling errors in crypto’s short history: 300 trillion PYUSD tokens suddenly appeared on Ethereum.

At a 1:1 dollar peg, that’s roughly $300 trillion in stablecoins—an amount greater than twice global GDP.

Within 30 minutes, the anomaly vanished, with Paxos burning the entire supply and restoring balances to normal.

The brief episode, while resolved quickly, rattled DeFi protocols and reignited questions about how tightly controlled stablecoin issuance really is.

How It Happened

The mistake occurred during what Paxos described as a “routine internal transfer.”

On-chain analysis suggests it was likely a fat-finger entry: instead of minting 300 million tokens, an operator keyed in 300 trillion.

The mint briefly inflated PYUSD’s circulating supply, forcing Aave to freeze new deposits of the stablecoin.

Other protocols flagged the sudden spike before Paxos corrected the issue by sending the minted tokens to an irrecoverable Ethereum address.

No Lasting Damage, but Big Lessons

Paxos emphasized that no customer funds were impacted and that the supply quickly returned to its pre-event level of around 253 million tokens.

The New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS), which regulates Paxos, confirmed it is reviewing the incident.

While the mishap caused no systemic shock, analysts noted how easily a mistake at the issuer level can ripple across the industry.

With PYUSD among the top six stablecoins, even a short-lived minting error was enough to trigger protocol freezes and speculation of deeper issues.