Huione Group Exposed: Inside the US and UK’s Largest-Ever Crypto Crackdown in Southeast Asia

Key Takeaways
The United States and United Kingdom have launched their most sweeping coordinated crackdown yet on global cybercrime networks, zeroing in on Southeast Asia’s booming crypto-enabled fraud industry.
Announced on Oct. 14, the effort targeted two major organizations: Huione Group, a Cambodian fintech conglomerate accused of laundering billions of dollars, and the Prince Group Transnational Criminal Organization (TCO), led by Chinese-born businessman Chen Zhi.
The scale of the action was unprecedented.
U.S. prosecutors filed indictments in federal court in New York, charging Chen and associates with racketeering, wire fraud, and money laundering.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned 146 individuals and entities, mirrored by the U.K. Foreign Office.
As part of the operation, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced the seizure of 150,000 BTC, valued at roughly $15 billion—the largest crypto seizure in history.
Officials said the move marked a “major step toward dismantling the global infrastructure of financial crime that uses crypto as its conduit.”
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent underscored the urgency:
“Treasury is taking action to protect Americans by cracking down on foreign scammers. Working closely with law enforcement and international partners like the United Kingdom, we will continue to safeguard Americans from predatory criminals.”
The crackdown comes amid an explosion of crypto scams operating out of Southeast Asia.
U.S. citizens lost more than $10 billion in 2024 alone, up 66% from the year prior.
Globally, losses run into tens of billions, often through so-called “pig butchering” schemes—fraud rings that lure victims with fake online relationships before funneling them into bogus crypto investments.
Huione Group, which styled itself as a fintech platform with half a million users and partnerships with firms like Alipay and UnionPay, allegedly served as a “critical node” for illicit financial flows, mixing fiat and crypto services to obscure transactions.
Prince Group, founded in 2011, maintained the facade of a legitimate conglomerate in real estate, banking, and hospitality but, according to U.S. authorities, operated as a vast criminal enterprise.
The joint action builds on earlier moves, including a May 2025 proposal by FinCEN to sanction Huione.
It also comes ahead of the ASEAN summit in October, signaling heightened scrutiny of Southeast Asia’s digital financial ecosystem.
While victims may see partial restitution through DOJ seizures, experts caution that these networks are highly adaptable.
As one official noted, “Every time we shut down one platform, they move to another.”
For now, however, the operation marks the clearest signal yet that the U.S. and U.K. are prepared to extend financial enforcement power well beyond their borders.