ETH Leads Market Rally – These Patterns Suggest More Gains To Come

Key Takeaways

Ether is leading a crypto market rally.

Analysts point to patterns in ETH’s price chart that resemble gold and Bitcoin before major breakouts.

If ETH fails to break out of its descending channel, a slide to $3,500 could be on the cards.

As crypto rallied on Sunday, Oct. 26, Ether outperformed the overall market, climbing 4.7% in 24 hours as of Monday morning.

Toward the end of a challenging October for the cryptocurrency, analysts point to ETH price patterns that suggest a major breakout could be imminent.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges Sponsored Disclosure We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. Bitunix promotions Receive up to $100,000 worth of exclusive gifts for newcomers upon registration. Coins 151 Bitcoin

Ethereum

Tether

USD Coin

Solana

XRP

Dogecoin

Cardano

Toncoin

Shiba Inu

Avalanche

TRON

Chainlink

Polygon Matic

Polkadot

Wrapped Bitcoin

Litecoin

Dai

NEAR Protocol

Bitcoin Cash

Stellar

Cosmos

Filecoin

Ethereum Classic

Aptos

Hedera Hashgraph

Immutable

Optimism

Arbitrum

VeChain

The Sandbox

Decentraland

Axie Infinity

Injective Protocol

Render

The Graph

Maker

Aave

Chiliz

Helium

PAX Gold

Compound

Lido DAO Token

Sui

Conflux Network

Lido Staked ETH

OKB

Uniswap

Pepe

Ondo

Mantle

First Digital USD

XDC Network

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance

Jupiter

Quant

Worldcoin

Bonk

Tether Gold

JITO

JasmyCoin

Core

Floki Inu

Ethereum Name Service

SushiSwap

1inch Network

Tezos

Algorand

Flow

Trust Wallet Token

Curve DAO Token

MultiversX

Basic Attention Token

Enjin Coin

Ethena

Ethena Staked USDe

Audius

Alchemy Pay

Arkham

API3

Bounce Token

Altlayer

Aergo

Amp

Aevo

Ankr

Axelar

Alpaca Finance

Blur

Biconomy

Tranchess

Celer Network

Shentu

Civic

Convex Finance

Cartesi

Cyber

COTI

DIA

dYdX

ether.fi

FLUX

Ampleforth

Golem

Holo

Illuvium

JUST

Livepeer

Memecoin

Manta Network

Treasure

Mask Network

Origin Protocol

ORDI

Ontology

Phala Network

Pendle

Portal

Pyth Network

ConstitutionDAO

iExec RLC

Reserve Rights

Ravencoin

Storj

Status

Spell Token

Sun (New)

SuperVerse

Tellor

LayerZero

Scroll

Usual

Eigenlayer

Hamster Kombat

Catizen

Berachain

KAITO

Pudgy Penguins

Solayer

Bio Protocol

ChainGPT

Cookie DAO

Solv Protocol

Movement

DeXe

Nexo

Hyperliquid

STEPN

Synthetix

Neo

APEcoin

Gala

Internet Computer

Pi Network

IoTex

Build'N'Build No result Claim Offer Bitget promotions Earn rewards worth up to 5,000 USDT on your first deposit Coins 88 Bitcoin

Ethereum

Tether

Litecoin

Bitcoin Cash

TRON

XRP

Cardano

Binance USD

USD Coin

Polkadot

Shiba Inu

Basic Attention Token

Qtum

Ethereum Classic

Chainlink

Solana

Polygon Matic

Cosmos

Wrapped Bitcoin

PancakeSwap

The Sandbox

Storj

iExec RLC

Bancor

Uniswap

Enjin Coin

1inch Network

Chiliz

Aave

Synthetix

Maker

Compound

Theta Network

Celo

Curve DAO Token

Decentraland

JUST

Axie Infinity

Gala

Internet Computer

The Graph

Filecoin

dYdX

Mask Network

Lido DAO Token

Reserve Rights

Chromia

Ankr

Ocean Protocol

Adventure Gold

Origin Protocol

Celer Network

NKN

Bitget Token

Alchemix

Immutable

Ethereum Name Service

Avalanche

Zilliqa

JasmyCoin

Toncoin

Convex Finance

Spell Token

Holo

Render Token

SushiSwap

MetisDAO

Audius

Illuvium

ARPA Chain

Osmosis

Fantom

Neo

Arweave

Algorand

Kusama

XDC Network

APEcoin

MultiversX

THORChain

NEAR Protocol

Nexo

Amp

Livepeer

PAX Gold

TrueUSD

BitTorrent

Golem

FLUX

Helium

Dai

Build'N'Build No result Claim Offer WEEX promotions Enjoy up to 30,000 USDT Bonus when you sign up and complete tasks. Coins 207 Bitcoin

Ethereum

Tether

Dogecoin

Litecoin

Bitcoin Cash

TRON

XRP

Cardano

Neo

Binance USD

USD Coin

Polkadot

Shiba Inu

Basic Attention Token

TrueUSD

DigiByte

Qtum

Ethereum Classic

Zcash

Dash

Dai

Monero

EOS

Stellar

Chainlink

Solana

Avalanche

Toncoin

Cosmos

Wrapped Bitcoin

PancakeSwap

Fantom

VeChain

The Sandbox

Sui

Kaspa

Storj

iExec RLC

Gnosis

Cronos

APEcoin

Uniswap

Lido Staked ETH

Algorand

PAX Gold

Bitcoin SV

BitTorrent

Zilliqa

Enjin Coin

1inch Network

Golem

Holo

Chiliz

Ontology

Aave

Synthetix

Maker

Compound

SushiSwap

Theta Network

Tezos

Kusama

MultiversX

Hedera Hashgraph

NEAR Protocol

Celo

ICON

Curve DAO Token

Nexo

Decentraland

Ravencoin

JUST

Amp

Axie Infinity

Trust Wallet Token

Gala

Internet Computer

STEPN

Treasure

Optimism

Pepe

Theta Fuel

Sun (New)

Wrapped BNB

Blur

Arbitrum

Lisk

The Graph

Floki Inu

IOTA

Filecoin

Helium

Flow

dYdX

Quant

Mask Network

Lido DAO Token

COTI

Reserve Rights

Ethereum Name Service

Immutable

Convex Finance

Spell Token

Phala Network

Ankr

JasmyCoin

Adventure Gold

Aptos

Audius

Civic

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance

Livepeer

API3

Injective Protocol

Cartesi

Biconomy

Alchemy Pay

FLUX

UNUS SED LEO

OKB

Stacks

Conflux Network

KuCoin Token

Rocket Pool

Mina

GMX

GateToken

XDC Network

THORChain

Kava.io

Osmosis

Casper

Flare

Astar

Arweave

Moonbeam

Kadena

Nervos Network

Liquity

Core

MetisDAO

Frax

Bitget Token

Tether Gold

Ronin

Axelar

Secret

DeXe

Pendle

Shentu

Badger DAO

Ark

Strike

Beam

Wrapped Ethereum

Memecoin

Bonk

Fasttoken

Ethena Staked USDe

Ethena

Ethena USDe

Portal

Celestia

Sei

JITO

PayPal USD

Ondo

Mantle

Worldcoin

First Digital USD

Pyth Network

Neiro Ethereum

ORDI

Arkham

Cyber

Eigenlayer

Hamster Kombat

Aevo

Usual

Cetus Protocol

Binance Staked SOL

Render Token

Altlayer

ether.fi

Jupiter

Tensor

Manta Network

LayerZero

Saga

Wrapped eETH

SATS

Vana

Movement

SuperVerse

Pudgy Penguins

Bio Protocol

Bittensor

Polygon Ecosystem Token

DIA

Neutron

Acala Token

BakeryToken

ARPA Chain

Origin Protocol

Ampleforth Governance Token

Catizen

NKN

Aergo

Gitcoin

Toko Token

Build'N'Build No result Claim Offer

Pattern 1: Gold 2025 Breakout

Comparing the price charts of ETH and gold on Sunday, X user Merlijn The Trader argued that “Ethereum is mirroring gold’s move” in late 2024, right before XAU embarked on its most significant rally in decades.

ETHEREUM IS MIRRORING GOLD’S MOVE. Structure? Identical. Momentum? Building.

Gold ran first. Ethereum just got started. History doesn’t repeat…

But it rhymes all the way to $10,000 $ETH . pic.twitter.com/XcLxQPJzqi — Merlijn The Trader (@MerlijnTrader) October 26, 2025

The pattern he observed consists of three positively-skewed level peaks over the course of two years, followed by a consolidation phase that preceded gold’s breakout.

If it follows the same pattern, Ether’s price swings between $3,700 and $4,700 since July may have set the stage for a major rally akin to gold’s performance in 2025.

However, CCN’s Valdrin Tahiri stressed that although the pattern is valid, “the Ethereum price has to break out from the channel to confirm it.”

“While it fails to do so, the ETH price movement is creating lower highs, a sign of weakening momentum and potential trend shift,” hew cautioned.

Pattern 2: Bitcoin Post-Halving

Zooming in from Merlijn The Trader’s view, Kamran Asghar highlighted another pattern in Ether’s price chart that resembles Bitcoin in 2024.

In March that year, BTC rallied significantly in the weeks running up to the halving event, with just one correction occurring in mid-March.

Post halving, BTC remained in a descending channel until the beginning of October, which marked the start of a major bull cycle.

According to Asghar’s analysis, Ether’s performance in July–August is the equivalent of Bitcoin’s pre-halving run—a roughly month-long rally interrupted by a short drawback midway through.

Since then, Ethereum has been in a descending channel that approximates BTC in 2024. With a potential breakout from that channel in sight, if the pattern holds, ETH could hit $7,000–$8,000 by December, Asghar predicted.

Uptrend or Bull Trap?

While some analyses paint a rosy picture for Ether, not everyone is convinced that Sunday’s surge signals the start of a sustained bull run. Skeptics warn that the rally could be a classic bull trap.

Analysts are watching closely to see if ETH can reclaim key resistance levels above $4,200. If it fails to break out of the descending channel highlighted by Asghar, a slide to the channel’s lower bound at $3,500 may be on the horizon.