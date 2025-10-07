Crypto Cashback Rewards Launch for Croatian Football Fans

Web3’s presence in football is growing ahead of the 2026 World Cup as Croatia’s national football team becomes the first to integrate crypto assets into its fan loyalty program, which is now offering 1% in crypto rewards for fans.
As per a press release from Kadena shared with CCN, the Croatian Football Federation’s (HNS) official store app has launched automatic crypto rewards for its fans.
This, it says, makes it the first national team to integrate digital assets directly into a fan loyalty program.
As of today, fans making buying merchandise through the team’s app store will receive 1% back in Kadena-powered VATRENI tokens. Match ticket purchases are anticipated to be included in the future.
In turn, these rewards can be flipped for other merchandise and VIP experiences.
This development stems from a multi-year partnership announced between HNS and Kadena in February this year.
Kadena anticipates the app to reach hundreds of thousands of wallets ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
On Oct. 9, Croatia’s qualifier hopes begin with the Czech Republic. This will be followed by its match with Gibraltar on Oct. 12.
Blockchain tech is finding its way into every industry, though some quicker than others.
The worlds of finance and business have flocked to its many offerings, but the sports industry remains almost out of Web3’s reach.
In late September, the founder of SportsFi blockchain, Atleta Network, Dima Saksonov, told CCN that the sector, especially football, is yet to embrace the technology wholesale.
He explains that aside from the high-quality engagement and perks it can bring to the fan experience, he notes that it can make huge strides for the clubs and players themselves. This includes better player transfer deals, as well as enhanced player and game performance data.