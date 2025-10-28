Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / CRO Rockets on Crypto.com–Trump Prediction Market Partnership
CRO Rockets on Crypto.com–Trump Prediction Market Partnership

James Morales
By James Morales
Edited by Samantha Dunn
Donald Trump

Prediction markets are coming to Donald Trump's Truth Social. | Credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Trump Media has partnered with Crypto.com to bring prediction markets to Truth Social.
  • Crypto.com’s native token, CRO, jumped 10% on the news.
  • The announcement is the latest in a string of partnerships between the two companies.

Crypto.com’s native token, Cronos (CRO), spiked 10% on Tuesday after Trump Media announced its latest partnership with the exchange.

The two companies, which have a track record of collaboration, will work together to make prediction markets available on Truth Social through Crypto.com’s licensed derivatives exchange, Derivatives North America (CDNA).

Trump Media Deal Pumps CRO

As news of the Crypto.com –Trump Media partnership spread, CRO jumped from $0.155 to $0.166 in the space of 25 minutes before pulling back to settle at around $0.157.

According to CCN’s Valdrin Tahiri, for the latest pump to translate into a meaningful breakout, CRO will need to climb above a key resistance level at $0.22.

CRO faces resistance at $0.22 (grey bar). Credit: TradingView/Valdrin Tahiri.

The latest deal marks the third time CRO has been boosted by association with Donald Trump’s media company.

When the two companies announced plans to develop Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) together in March, CRO jumped 30%

The Trump effect was even more pronounced in August, when they signed a $6.42 billion deal to establish a CRO treasury company.

Truth Social To Integrate Prediction Markets

According to Tuesday’s announcement , Truth Social will become the first social media platform to integrate prediction markets.

A new platform feature expected to roll out in 2026, “Truth Predict” will let users trade contracts related to real-world events such as elections, sports, and economic outcomes, the release said. 

It added that userswill be able to purchase contracts using CRO, suggesting the platform may pursue Polymarket-style on-chain settlement on the Cronos blockchain. However, this remains unconfirmed.

    James Morales
    About the Author

    James Morales

    James Morales is CCN’s blockchain and crypto policy reporter. He has been working in the news media since 2020, writing about topics such as payments, banking and financial technology. These days, he likes to explore the latest blockchain innovations and the evolving landscape of global crypto regulation. With an educational background in social anthropology and media studies, James uses his platform as a journalist to explore how new technologies work, why they matter and how they might shape our future.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
