CRO Rockets on Crypto.com–Trump Prediction Market Partnership

Key Takeaways
Crypto.com’s native token, Cronos (CRO), spiked 10% on Tuesday after Trump Media announced its latest partnership with the exchange.
The two companies, which have a track record of collaboration, will work together to make prediction markets available on Truth Social through Crypto.com’s licensed derivatives exchange, Derivatives North America (CDNA).
As news of the Crypto.com –Trump Media partnership spread, CRO jumped from $0.155 to $0.166 in the space of 25 minutes before pulling back to settle at around $0.157.
According to CCN’s Valdrin Tahiri, for the latest pump to translate into a meaningful breakout, CRO will need to climb above a key resistance level at $0.22.
The latest deal marks the third time CRO has been boosted by association with Donald Trump’s media company.
When the two companies announced plans to develop Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) together in March, CRO jumped 30%.
The Trump effect was even more pronounced in August, when they signed a $6.42 billion deal to establish a CRO treasury company.
According to Tuesday’s announcement , Truth Social will become the first social media platform to integrate prediction markets.
A new platform feature expected to roll out in 2026, “Truth Predict” will let users trade contracts related to real-world events such as elections, sports, and economic outcomes, the release said.
It added that userswill be able to purchase contracts using CRO, suggesting the platform may pursue Polymarket-style on-chain settlement on the Cronos blockchain. However, this remains unconfirmed.