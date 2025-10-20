AWS Outage Takes Down Coinbase: Users Report Widespread Exchange Access Issues

Early today, millions of users across the internet were abruptly locked out of some of their most-used platforms.
According to Downdetector , Reddit, Hulu, EA, Max, and Xbox Network all went down simultaneously in what quickly became a widespread service outage.
Crypto exchange Coinbase confirmed that it too was caught in the fallout, citing issues at Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud backbone for much of the digital economy.
“We’re aware many users are currently unable to access Coinbase due to an AWS outage,” the company’s support account posted.
“Our team is working on the issue, and we’ll provide updates here. All funds are safe.”
At press time, Coinbase said it was seeing “early signs of recovery,” though the team stressed it was still working to restore full functionality..
The incident underscores how even the most sophisticated digital companies remain vulnerable to centralized chokepoints like AWS.
For crypto users who value the idea of a 24/7, always-on financial system, the reliance on cloud providers creates an uncomfortable contradiction.
In comments shared with CCN, Dr. Max Li, founder and CEO of OORT, called this “another wake-up call.”
“This highlights why decentralized solutions are essential. Decentralized cloud computing offers a powerful alternative by distributing data and processing across a network, reducing the risk of single points of failure that can lead to complete service disruptions.”
Other exchanges, including Binance, Kraken, and OKX, remained online during today’s outage.
However, it’s worth noting that no centralized platform is truly immune.
Binance, Kraken, and others have all experienced outages in the past, sometimes at the worst possible moments, during high-volatility trading windows.
Every AWS hiccup, such as this one, becomes a reminder that much of the crypto industry still relies on centralized infrastructure.
And when those rails break, market confidence shakes with them.
Advocates of decentralized cloud solutions argue that distributing data and operations across many nodes, rather than a few server farms, could remove these single points of failure.
While the tech still faces hurdles like latency and scalability, it offers a path more aligned with crypto’s core mission: resilience, redundancy, and always-on access.
Until then, every outage serves as a wake-up call that crypto’s “decentralized” future remains tethered to centralized infrastructure.