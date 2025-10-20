Search
3 min read

AWS Outage Takes Down Coinbase: Users Report Widespread Exchange Access Issues

Published
Insha Zia
Published
By Insha Zia
Edited by Samantha Dunn
Coinbase down.

Why is Coinbase down today? | Credit: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • Multiple major platforms, including Reddit, Hulu, EA, Max, and Xbox Network, were hit by outages today.
  • Coinbase confirmed the disruption was tied to an AWS outage, leaving some users unable to log in.
  • While service is recovering, the incident renews debate over crypto’s dependence on centralized infrastructure.

Early today, millions of users across the internet were abruptly locked out of some of their most-used platforms.

According to Downdetector , Reddit, Hulu, EA, Max, and Xbox Network all went down simultaneously in what quickly became a widespread service outage.

Crypto exchange Coinbase confirmed that it too was caught in the fallout, citing issues at Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud backbone for much of the digital economy.

Coinbase Down?

“We’re aware many users are currently unable to access Coinbase due to an AWS outage,” the company’s support account posted.

“Our team is working on the issue, and we’ll provide updates here. All funds are safe.”

At press time, Coinbase said it was seeing “early signs of recovery,” though the team stressed it was still working to restore full functionality..

Centralized Weakness

The incident underscores how even the most sophisticated digital companies remain vulnerable to centralized chokepoints like AWS.

For crypto users who value the idea of a 24/7, always-on financial system, the reliance on cloud providers creates an uncomfortable contradiction.

In comments shared with CCN, Dr. Max Li, founder and CEO of OORT, called this “another wake-up call.”

“This highlights why decentralized solutions are essential. Decentralized cloud computing offers a powerful alternative by distributing data and processing across a network, reducing the risk of single points of failure that can lead to complete service disruptions.”

Other exchanges, including Binance, Kraken, and OKX, remained online during today’s outage.

However, it’s worth noting that no centralized platform is truly immune.

Binance, Kraken, and others have all experienced outages in the past, sometimes at the worst possible moments, during high-volatility trading windows.

A Need For Decentralization

Every AWS hiccup, such as this one, becomes a reminder that much of the crypto industry still relies on centralized infrastructure.

And when those rails break, market confidence shakes with them.

Advocates of decentralized cloud solutions argue that distributing data and operations across many nodes, rather than a few server farms, could remove these single points of failure.

While the tech still faces hurdles like latency and scalability, it offers a path more aligned with crypto’s core mission: resilience, redundancy, and always-on access.

Until then, every outage serves as a wake-up call that crypto’s “decentralized” future remains tethered to centralized infrastructure.

    Insha Zia
    About the Author

    Insha Zia

    Insha Zia is the News Editor at CCN. Based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, he ensures the CCN newsroom provides value to readers by educating, informing, and engaging them with accurate and timely coverage.

    Before joining CCN, Insha was a Senior Journalist at DailyCoin, where his career in crypto journalism took off. At DailyCoin he garnered ample experience by covering some of the biggest news in the crypto industry, especially in the Cardano ecosystem, and maintain solid relations with KOLs in the industry.

    Insha has worked as a ghostwriter and a developer for three years. He has co-authored numerous articles in reputable publications, including Hackernoon, Yahoo Finance, and Nasdaq. He also has experience as a Solidity Developer and a Data Analyst.

    Insha’s developer and journalist backgrounds go hand in hand when educating readers on technically complex concepts within the crypto space. He values accuracy, transparency, and delivering valuable insights to his readers.

    Insha firmly believes education can propel the mass adoption of the crypto space. He is committed to giving CCN readers a greater understanding of the technology using his technical background.

    Insha earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Systems Engineering at the University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar, in 2022. His technical foundation includes expertise in quantitative and qualitative research, data analysis, programming languages, and cybersecurity. His comprehensive skill set enables him to communicate complex concepts to crypto readers with authority and clarity, making his articles both informative and engaging for his audience.

    Insha is determined to take CCN to the top of the industry. When he’s not working on his next article or editing, Insha enjoys playing video games, mainly in FPS and MMORPG genres. He also loves playing soccer and has supported Arsenal since he was six.
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
