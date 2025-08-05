Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / This Week in Crypto Hacks: CrediX Claims To Recover $4.5M After Striking Deal With Attacker
News
3 min read

This Week in Crypto Hacks: CrediX Claims To Recover $4.5M After Striking Deal With Attacker

Published
James Morales
Published
By James Morales
Edited by Samantha Dunn
After a hacker drained $4.5 million from CrediX, administrators claim they have negotiated fore the return of the funds.

After a hacker drained $4.5 million from CrediX, administrators claim they have negotiated fore the return of the funds. | Credit: Pexels.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • Sonic-based decentralized yield aggregator CrediX was hacked for $4.5 million.
  • The attack took advantage of vulnerabilities in the platform’s access controls.
  • The team behind the platform claims to have negotiated for the hacker to return stolen funds.

On Monday, Aug. 4, Sonic-based loan and yield aggregator CrediX suffered a $4.5 million loss after a hacker accessed crucial admin controls that let them drain funds from the platform.

Following the attack, CrediX announced on X that an agreement for the return of the funds had been reached with the hacker.

Recommended Secure Partners

CrediX Hack: What Happened?

Barely a month after its launch, CrediX was exploited in an attack that took advantage of vulnerabilities in the platform’s access controls.

According to an analysis by Halborn, six days before the theft occurred, the hacker used their access to grant themself a broad set of permissions.

Using these, they minted unbacked acUSDC tokens, which they swapped for real USDC before bridging it to Ethereum and laundering via Tornado Cash.

In response, CrediX’s administrators took the website down to prevent further deposits and urged users to withdraw funds via smart contracts.

Hacker Agrees To Return Funds

On Tuesday, CrediX announced on X that the exploiter had agreed to return the stolen funds within 48 hours. In return, they will receive money paid from the CrediX treasury, which is segregated from users’ assets.

Affected users will be airdropped their share of the returned funds, the post said. “We apologize for how this turned out and the distress caused to the Sonic community and our users,” it added

The attacker eventually agreed to return all $4.5 million. The platform called it a “successful parley” in its social media post but did not share the terms of the deal or the identity of the attacker.

An Inside Job?

While little is known about CrediX’s founders, the nature of the recent hack raises the possibility of it being an inside job.

Access control systems for decentralized protocols are typically tightly restricted, and permissions are usually only granted to trusted team members or multisig wallets.

Users on CrediX’s Telegram Channel have speculated that the alleged hack was, in fact, a rug pull.

At the time of writing, assets had not been reimbursed as promised CrediX’s X post.

Meanwhile, many users reported being unable to withdraw funds via smart contract due to insufficient liquidity in certain pools.

Recommended Secure Partners
Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    James Morales
    About the Author

    James Morales

    James Morales is CCN’s blockchain and crypto policy reporter. He has been working in the news media since 2020, writing about topics such as payments, banking and financial technology. These days, he likes to explore the latest blockchain innovations and the evolving landscape of global crypto regulation. With an educational background in social anthropology and media studies, James uses his platform as a journalist to explore how new technologies work, why they matter and how they might shape our future.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    Seventeen major crypto hacks were recorded in July resulting in total losses of around $142 million without accounting for money returned.
    Crypto
    Aug 01, 2025 | 2:33 PM UTC4 days ago

    Crypto Hacks in July: $142M Stolen in 17 Hacks, CoinDCX and GMX Lead Losses

    James Morales
    James Morales
    CoinDCX CEO Sumit Gupta denies acquisition talks with Coinbase, saying the exchange remains committed to India’s crypto growth story.
    Crypto
    July 29, 2025 7:32 AM

    Indian Crypto Exchange CoinDCX Quashes Coinbase Buyout Buzz Amid $44M Hack Fallout

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    After CoinDCX was exploited for assets worth $44 million, 2025 is on track to be the wost year ever for crypto thefts.
    Crypto
    July 22, 2025 2:00 PM

    This Week in Crypto Hacks: Crypto Beast Tied to $ALT Pump and Dump, CoinDCX Attack

    James Morales
    James Morales
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue