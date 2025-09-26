Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Aster Covers Losses in USDT After XPL Price Error; ASTER Price Dips 14%
News
3 min read

Aster Covers Losses in USDT After XPL Price Error; ASTER Price Dips 14%

Published
Eddie Mitchell
Published
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Samantha Dunn
Aster price glitch forces user liquidations.

Aster has repaid affected users in USDT. | Credit: Credit: Fairfax Media via Getty Images via Getty Images.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • Aster’s token plunged by over 14% after a price glitch on the DEX liquidated its users’ positions.
  • The Plasma (XPL) token is trading up over 60% at $1.20 in the past 24 hours.
  • Aster is yet to confirm the cause of the incident, which is speculated to have been caused by the team itself.

Decentralized exchange (DEX) Aster has compensated its users who lost funds following an error that created a costly price error for the platform.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Bitunix

Bitunix
promotions
Receive up to $100,000 worth of exclusive gifts for newcomers upon registration.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Binance Coin USD Coin 154
Claim Offer
Bitget

Bitget
promotions
Earn rewards worth up to 5,000 USDT on your first deposit
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Litecoin Bitcoin Cash 230
Claim Offer
Coinbase

Coinbase
promotions
Earn $10 in Ethereum (ETH) when you stake $100 in ETH for the first time, up to $30 in rewards
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Binance Coin USD Coin 578
Claim Offer

Price Glitch

On September 25, the newly-launched Plasma (XPL) perpetual trading pair saw “abnormal price movements ” resulting from a glitch.

The price of XPL on Astar surged to $4, whilst on other exchanges it was priced at around $1.3.

Abhishek Pawa, Web3 entrepreneur, speculated that the glitch was the result of an incorrectly configured index that was manually set by the Aster team.

The XPL listing came shortly after Plasma, a stablecoin-focused Layer-1, launched its mainnet.

And so, having hardcorded the index price at $1 and capped the price, a price jump occurred because it hadn’t synced with the live market upon the token’s launch.

Aster is yet to confirm the exact cause.

The perpetual DEX worked quickly to reimburse its traders.  Aster has confirmed that all affected users have been repaid, though it didn’t disclose the amount.

Market Reacts

It’s been a mixed bag of results for Aster’s ASTER token and Plasma’s XPL.

The ASTER token took a beating and initially dropped by around 14% from $2.03 to $1.74. It’s since recovered to $1.91.

Aster’s token launched just over a week ago and is already ranked 36th amongst the top 100 cryptos with a market cap of $3.18 billion.

Its post-airdrop success was bolstered by a shoutout from Binance founder and former boss, CZ, who has since apologized for the action.

Notably, Aster is backed by YZi Labs, a venture capital firm with ties to CZ.

Interestingly, XPL is trading up by almost 60% at $1.20 over the past 24 hours and has amassed a market cap of $2.17 billion, ranking it 49th amongst the top cryptocurrencies within less than a day of its launch.

Other Hot Picks

Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Eddie Mitchell
    About the Author

    Eddie Mitchell

    Eddie is a gaming and crypto writer at CCN. Covering the often weird and wonderful world of Web3 with an adoring, but skeptical eye. Prior to CCN, Eddie has spent the past seven years working his way through the crypto, finance, and technology industry. He began with PR and journalism with Bitcoin PR Buzz and BitcoinNews.com, eventually working his way to become a copywriter with a dozen firms, including the likes of Polkadot before returning to journalism in 2023. Having studied Radio production and journalism at University in the UK, Eddie spent a few years making podcasts and presenting on a local London radio station as he built up his writing chops. A lifelong skateboarder, Eddie can often be found at the skatepark or touring the streets looking for something new to try. That, or kicking back playing JRPGs on his original PSP.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    Could Aster’s token price realistically climb to $10 within a year? CCN asked OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Elon Musk’s Grok to weigh in.
    Crypto
    Sep 24, 2025 | 3:47 PM UTC2 days ago

    Will Aster Reach $10 In A Year? We Asked ChatGPT and Grok

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    Bitget’s Universal Exchange merges crypto, tokenized assets, and TradFi, aiming to be the world’s first all-in-one trading hub.
    Crypto
    Sep 25, 2025 | 2:07 PM UTCYesterday

    Bitget Bets Big on Universal Exchange (UEX) Model, Combining Crypto, TradFi, and Tokenized Assets

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    Solana treasury offsets core business losses.
    Crypto
    Sep 26, 2025 | 10:12 AM UTC5 hours ago

    Solana Treasury Gains Cushion Upexi’s Business Losses

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!