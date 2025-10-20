Aster Back on DeFiLlama, But Wash-Trading Fallout Still Not Resolved

Earlier this month, DeFiLlama delisted Aster amid allegations of wash-trading.
While the decentralized perpetual futures exchange has now been relisted, there are still questions hanging over the legitimacy of Aster’s purported trading volume.
Aster’s return to DeFiLlama’s perp DEX rankings ends a multi-week spell in which the platform was absent from the popular dashboard.
When DefiLlama originally delisted Aster, the company’s pseudonymous founder, 0xngmi, pointed to suspicious similarities between its trading volume and those observed on Binance’s perpetual futures exchange.
At the time, 0xngmi said DeFiLlama would require better access to verifiable platform data to address the wash-trading allegations.
Providing an update on the situation on Sunday, Oct. 19, 0xngmi said the platform had been relisted at Aster’s request. “We’re working on a solution that will include other metrics to make this better,” however, the DEX is “still a black box and we can’t verify the numbers,” they warned.
In the wake of DeFiLlama’s delisting, Aster CEO Leonard stated on X that the suspicious patterns observed by 0xngmi could be explained by airdrop farming.
Highlighting the timing of the event, Leonard suggested that what looked like wash-trading was actually “opportunistic API traders” looking to maximize their airdrop rewards. Aster’s Season 2 airdrop rewarded users based on trading volume and open positions.
According to this view, airdrop farmers opened positions on Aster, while simultaneously hedging on Binance. This reflects a common strategy in decentralized finance (DeFi) whereby traders open long positions on a DEX for airdrop eligibility, while hedging with equivalent short positions on centralized exchanges.
In Aster’s case, “some level of correlation is reasonable as many traders use Binance for liquidity and hedging,” Leonard argued.