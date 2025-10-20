Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Aster Back on DeFiLlama, But Wash-Trading Fallout Still Not Resolved
News
3 min read

Aster Back on DeFiLlama, But Wash-Trading Fallout Still Not Resolved

Published
James Morales
Published
By James Morales
Edited by Samantha Dunn
A scientist looking through a microscope.

Aster's trading activity remains under scrutiny. | Credit: RF. studio via Pexels.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • Aster has returned to DeFiLlama after it was delisted over wash-trading allegations.
  • Questions over suspicious trading patterns remain unanswered.
  • A recent ASTER Airdrop may be to blame for the inflated trading activity.

Earlier this month, DeFiLlama delisted Aster amid allegations of wash-trading.

While the decentralized perpetual futures exchange has now been relisted, there are still questions hanging over the legitimacy of Aster’s purported trading volume.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Bitunix

Bitunix
promotions
Receive up to $100,000 worth of exclusive gifts for newcomers upon registration.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Binance Coin USD Coin 151
Claim Offer
Bitget

Bitget
promotions
Earn rewards worth up to 5,000 USDT on your first deposit
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Litecoin Bitcoin Cash 88
Claim Offer
WEEX

WEEX
promotions
Enjoy up to 30,000 USDT Bonus when you sign up and complete tasks.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 207
Claim Offer

Aster Relisted on DeFiLlama

Aster’s return to DeFiLlama’s perp DEX rankings ends a multi-week spell in which the platform was absent from the popular dashboard.

When DefiLlama originally delisted Aster, the company’s pseudonymous founder, 0xngmi, pointed to suspicious similarities between its trading volume and those observed on Binance’s perpetual futures exchange.

Screenshot of DeFiLlama top perp DEXs
Aster has returned to DeFiLlama’s leaderboard. Source: DeFiLlama.

At the time, 0xngmi said DeFiLlama would require better access to verifiable platform data to address the wash-trading allegations.

Providing an update on the situation on Sunday, Oct. 19, 0xngmi said the platform had been relisted at Aster’s request. “We’re working on a solution that will include other metrics to make this better,” however, the DEX is “still a black box and we can’t verify the numbers,” they warned.

ASTER Airdrop Farming May Have Inflated Trading Volume

In the wake of DeFiLlama’s delisting, Aster CEO Leonard stated on X that the suspicious patterns observed by 0xngmi could be explained by airdrop farming.

Highlighting the timing of the event, Leonard suggested that what looked like wash-trading was actually “opportunistic API traders” looking to maximize their airdrop rewards. Aster’s Season 2 airdrop rewarded users based on trading volume and open positions.

According to this view, airdrop farmers opened positions on Aster, while simultaneously hedging on Binance. This reflects a common strategy in decentralized finance (DeFi) whereby traders open long positions on a DEX for airdrop eligibility, while hedging with equivalent short positions on centralized exchanges.

In Aster’s case, “some level of correlation is reasonable as many traders use Binance for liquidity and hedging,” Leonard argued.

Top Trending Crypto Articles
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    James Morales
    About the Author

    James Morales

    James Morales is CCN’s blockchain and crypto policy reporter. He has been working in the news media since 2020, writing about topics such as payments, banking and financial technology. These days, he likes to explore the latest blockchain innovations and the evolving landscape of global crypto regulation. With an educational background in social anthropology and media studies, James uses his platform as a journalist to explore how new technologies work, why they matter and how they might shape our future.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    Bees on honeycomb
    Crypto
    October 9, 2025 2:41 PM

    BNB Activity Climbs to Record Highs Amid Aster Wash-Trading Allegations

    James Morales
    James Morales
    Blockchain investigator ZachXBT accused the Aster community of linking with “known grifters” Wynn and Shillin, amid wash trading accusations.
    Crypto
    October 6, 2025 9:54 AM

    ZachXBT Highlights Aster’s Ties to ‘Known Grifters’ Wynn and Shillin Amid Wash-Trading Fallout

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    DEX Perps vs CEXs — Do Traders Still Need Decentralized Leverage
    Crypto
    October 10, 2025 11:52 AM

    Do We Really Need DEX Perps When CEXs Already Offer 100x Leverage?

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!