Altcoin Season Over Already? Interest Declines Amid Market Uncertainty

Google searches for “altcoin season” and similar terms climbed to their highest level ever on Aug. 17, only for interest to pull back sharply the next day.
The decline reflects a similar drop in the altcoin season index, which was dragged down by falling prices on Monday, Aug. 18.
A common definition for altcoin season is when at least 75% of the top 50 market cap altcoins outperform BTC over the preceding 90 days.
An altcoin season, defined as such, last occurred in December 2024.
However, as the number of coins outperforming Bitcoin rose sharply from around 20 at the beginning of July to around 50 more recently, expectations of a looming altcoin season increased.
Crypto sector discussion and media reporting on the topic likely contributed to the steep rise in searches for the terms “altcoin season,” “alt season,” and “altcoin,” which all peaked on Aug. 17.
Search results can be a powerful indicator of investor interest and market sentiment.
However, with searches for altcoin season dropping 32% in a single day, buzz around the concept appears to have dissipated overnight.
It is the nature of crypto market dynamics that a strong ETH can help lift the altcoin season index.
This trend could be seen throughout July and early August, when declining Bitcoin dominance and a strong narrative around Ethereum treasuries and institutional adoption coincided with significant price rises for many smaller-cap altcoins.
ETH came tantalizingly close to its November 2021 all-time high price on Aug. 14, but the leading altcoin has retraced since then.
In previous cycles, the September in a year after Bitcoin’s halving has brought a bearish wind to crypto markets.
This historical precedent, alongside geopolitical uncertainty and weak U.S. economic data, has prompted some analysts to forecast a downturn that could extinguish the flames of altcoin season before they really start burning.