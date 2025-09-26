TeraWulf Stock Reacts to $3B Morgan Stanley Deal, Google Commits $3.2B to Data Center Expansion

Key Takeaways

TeraWulf is pivoting to a dual business model that combines Bitcoin mining with AI infrastructure hosting.

The company is expected to raise $3 billion via a debt offering to help fund its data center buildout.

Google’s $3.2 billion backstop on a major data center lease provides a degree of stability, but markets remain nervous about TeraWulf’s strategy.

TeraWulf plans to raise around $3 billion through a debt offering to finance its data center expansion as it pivots from crypto mining toward AI infrastructure.

Google is expected to backstop the deal, which is being coordinated by Morgan Stanley. But uncertainty around the exact terms has led to volatility in TeraWulf’s stock price.

Google Doubles Down on Terawulf

Google’s interest in Terawulf’s data center business has expanded in recent months.

An agreement in August saw the Big Tech firm backstop $3.2 billion of data center lease obligations in return for warrants equivalent to a 14% pro forma equity stake in TeraWulf.

With Google’s lease guarantees, TeraWulf is looking to raise $3 billion from a high-yield bond or leveraged loan offering, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, Sept. 25. The deal could close as early as October, CFO Patrick Fleury said.

Such instruments are typically used by companies with high levels of existing debt. They come with a significant risk for investors/lenders and are generally rated below-investment-grade.

For example, credit rating firms are reportedly considering grading the TeraWulf transaction between BB and CCC.

Uncertainty Fuels WULF Volatility

Upon the announcement of Google’s backstop deal in August, TeraWulf’s share price surged significantly. Since then, however, WULF has been extremely volatile.

The stock’s Beta coefficient, a measure of price volatility, is reported as between 3.36 and 4.267.

On Thursday, WULF traded between $11.66 and $10.90, registering a 6.5% drop in a single day before recovering slightly to close at $10.97.

The company’s growing debt obligations reflect the high capital expenditure associated with its transition from a pure Bitcoin miner to a dual-focused digital infrastructure provider offering AI hosting services.

Even with Google’s backstop, the large-scale construction and deployment of sophisticated infrastructure present risks of delays, cost overruns, and technical difficulties in a highly competitive market for data center space and specialized hardware.

Effectively managing and allocating resources between the volatile, but cash-generative, Bitcoin mining side and the newly expanding, capital-intensive AI hosting side requires an operational tightrope act.

While there are risks to TeraWulf’s spend-big-to-win-big strategy, if successful, it will emerge as a data center giant capable of fulfilling multi-billion dollar, long-term contracts.