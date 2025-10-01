Search
Home / News / Business / MEXC Ventures Announces Second Strategic Investment in ENA, Total Commitment Reaches $30M
Business
3 min read

MEXC Ventures Announces Second Strategic Investment in ENA, Total Commitment Reaches $30M

Published
Kurt Robson
Published
By Kurt Robson
Edited by Samantha Dunn
MEXC Ventures' total investment in Ethena’s ENA has risen to $30M, reinforcing its role as an “industry enabler."

MEXC Ventures' total investment in Ethena’s ENA has risen to $30M, reinforcing its role as an “industry enabler." | Credit: Pexels.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • MEXC has now committed a total of $30 million to Ethena’s governance token ENA.
  • The firm positions itself as an “industry enabler”.
  • Ethena is expanding its synthetic dollar protocol and governance token adoption.

MEXC Ventures has doubled down on its backing of Ethena, committing a second investment to the protocol’s governance token ENA.

The latest funding builds on a $16 million stake disclosed earlier this year, bringing its total investment to $30 million.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Bitunix

Bitunix
promotions
Receive up to $100,000 worth of exclusive gifts for newcomers upon registration.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Binance Coin USD Coin 151
Claim Offer
Bitget

Bitget
promotions
Earn rewards worth up to 5,000 USDT on your first deposit
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Litecoin Bitcoin Cash 88
Claim Offer
Coinbase

Coinbase
promotions
Earn $10 in Ethereum (ETH) when you stake $100 in ETH for the first time, up to $30 in rewards
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Binance Coin USD Coin 179
Claim Offer

MEXC Ventures Invests in Ethena

Ethena, an innovator in the stablecoin sector, is seeking to expand adoption of its synthetic dollar protocol while strengthening governance through ENA.

MEXC Ventures, the investment arm of crypto exchange MEXC, said its repeat investment underscores a longer-term strategy to act as more than just a financial backer.

“Our second investment in ENA reflects our commitment to backing the Ethena ecosystem — from the protocol itself to its governance token,” said Cecilia Hseuh, MEXC’s Chief Strategy Officer.

She described the exchange as an “industry enabler,” combining venture funding with operational and technical support.

Ethena’s Expansion

The move follows news that Ethena was partnering with Based to continue its support of the Hyperliquid ecosystem.

The partnership will see Based adopt USDe and other unreleased Ethena products on Hyperliquid.

Ethena has been aggressively expanding its products into the Hyperliquid ecosystem.

Treasury Stablecoin X also recently announced it had raised an additional $530 million to accumulate ENA.

On Sept. 8, CCN analyst Valdrin Tahiri said Ethena’s aggressive expansion and treasury-backed buying strategy “have set the stage for potential upside” in ENA price.

However, he added that “price action around critical resistance levels will be decisive” and “Hyperliquid’s bearish wedge formation raises caution flags.”

At the time of reporting, ENA’s price was $0.56, up a modest 0.89% in the past 24 hours in anticipation of a $126.8 million token unlock this week.

MEXC’s Blockchain Push

Over the past two years, MEXC Ventures has deployed more than $100 million into 40 blockchain projects.

Seven of those have received what the company calls “empowerment support,” which includes marketing and infrastructure assistance.

Leo Zhao, Investment Director at MEXC Ventures, said the approach is designed to build ecosystems rather than act as a passive investor.

“Our synergistic approach combining exchange operations, strategic investments, and comprehensive project support creates unique value for our portfolio companies,” he said.

The firm indicated it would continue to scout for early-stage blockchain ventures, offering long-term backing to projects with strong technical foundations.

Top Trending Crypto Articles

Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Kurt Robson
    About the Author

    Kurt Robson

    Kurt Robson is a London-based reporter at CCN, specialising in the fast-moving worlds of crypto and emerging technology. He began his career covering local news in Cornwall after graduating from Falmouth University with First Class Honours in Journalism. There, he cut his teeth on everything from council meetings to missing swans. He quickly rose through the ranks to become a frontline journalist at several of the UK’s leading national newspapers. Over the years, he has interviewed musicians and celebrities, reported from courtrooms and crime scenes, and secured multiple front-page exclusives. Following the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kurt shifted his focus to technology journalism—just ahead of the AI boom. With a natural curiosity and a trained eye for emerging trends, he has found a new rhythm in reporting on innovation. At CCN, Kurt's work focuses on the cutting edge of crypto, blockchain, AI, and the evolving digital world. Drawing on his background in people-first reporting and his deep interest in disruptive tech, Kurt delivers stories that are insightful, entertaining, and human-centric.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    UK crypto sector to evolve in 2025.
    Crypto
    Sep 29, 2025 | 3:00 PM UTC2 days ago

    UK Crypto Petition Hits Just Under 20K Signatures, Gov Confirms Crypto Regulation Coming This Year

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell
    Co-founder of Yellow Network, Louis Bellet, said the crypto industry still faces significant hurdles before achieving mainstream adoption.
    Crypto
    Oct 01, 2025 | 9:02 AM UTC5 hours ago

    Yellow Co-Founder Claims Crypto Still Far From Mainstream Ahead of TOKEN2049 Keynote

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    Mastercard's Crypto Head of Europe has claimed stablecoins cannot replace the protections that it and other traditional networks provide.
    Crypto
    Oct 01, 2025 | 7:15 AM UTC7 hours ago

    Bitget CMO Jamie Elkaleh at TOKEN2049: ‘Mastercard Need Us Just as Much as We Need Them’

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!