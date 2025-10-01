MEXC Ventures Announces Second Strategic Investment in ENA, Total Commitment Reaches $30M

MEXC Ventures has doubled down on its backing of Ethena, committing a second investment to the protocol’s governance token ENA.
The latest funding builds on a $16 million stake disclosed earlier this year, bringing its total investment to $30 million.
Ethena, an innovator in the stablecoin sector, is seeking to expand adoption of its synthetic dollar protocol while strengthening governance through ENA.
MEXC Ventures, the investment arm of crypto exchange MEXC, said its repeat investment underscores a longer-term strategy to act as more than just a financial backer.
“Our second investment in ENA reflects our commitment to backing the Ethena ecosystem — from the protocol itself to its governance token,” said Cecilia Hseuh, MEXC’s Chief Strategy Officer.
She described the exchange as an “industry enabler,” combining venture funding with operational and technical support.
The move follows news that Ethena was partnering with Based to continue its support of the Hyperliquid ecosystem.
The partnership will see Based adopt USDe and other unreleased Ethena products on Hyperliquid.
Ethena has been aggressively expanding its products into the Hyperliquid ecosystem.
Treasury Stablecoin X also recently announced it had raised an additional $530 million to accumulate ENA.
On Sept. 8, CCN analyst Valdrin Tahiri said Ethena’s aggressive expansion and treasury-backed buying strategy “have set the stage for potential upside” in ENA price.
However, he added that “price action around critical resistance levels will be decisive” and “Hyperliquid’s bearish wedge formation raises caution flags.”
At the time of reporting, ENA’s price was $0.56, up a modest 0.89% in the past 24 hours in anticipation of a $126.8 million token unlock this week.
Over the past two years, MEXC Ventures has deployed more than $100 million into 40 blockchain projects.
Seven of those have received what the company calls “empowerment support,” which includes marketing and infrastructure assistance.
Leo Zhao, Investment Director at MEXC Ventures, said the approach is designed to build ecosystems rather than act as a passive investor.
“Our synergistic approach combining exchange operations, strategic investments, and comprehensive project support creates unique value for our portfolio companies,” he said.
The firm indicated it would continue to scout for early-stage blockchain ventures, offering long-term backing to projects with strong technical foundations.