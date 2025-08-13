Metaplanet Bitcoin Bet Pays Off as Posts Record-Breaking Second Quarter Earnings

Metaplanet Inc. has rapidly emerged as a prominent corporate player in the global Bitcoin market, reshaping its profile in Japan’s financial sector.
The Tokyo-listed company’s pivot toward digital assets, combined with active fundraising in the capital markets, has just posted the best quarterly results in its history.
Metaplanet delivered its strongest quarter ever in the second quarter, powered by aggressive Bitcoin accumulation and a sharp turnaround in profitability.
CEO Simon Gerovich stated on X , “This is the strongest quarter in Metaplanet’s history,” receiving congratulations from Eric Trump .
Ordinary profit surged to ¥17.4 billion ($117.8 million), reversing a ¥6.9 billion loss in the prior period. Net income hit ¥11.1 billion ($75.1 million), compared to a ¥5.0 billion loss a year earlier.
Revenue climbed by 41% quarter-on-quarter to ¥1.239 billion ($8.4 million), while gross profit grew 38% to ¥816 million ($5.5 million).
Assets ballooned 333% from the previous quarter to ¥238.2 billion ($1.61 billion). Net assets went up by 299% to ¥201.0 billion ($1.36 billion), and the equity ratio was 84.2%.
After posting the earnings, Metaplanet stock earned 1.9% on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, ending Tuesday’s session at ¥993.00 per share.
The company’s asset growth is tightly linked to its Bitcoin holdings, which total 18,113 BTC . Metaplanet ranks fourth globally and first in Asia among corporate owners.
Acquired at a cost of ¥270 billion, the holdings have delivered a 468% year-to-date yield. They generated ¥146.9 billion in unrealized gains and ¥1.901 billion in Bitcoin-related revenue.
Metaplanet’s head of Bitcoin strategy, Dylan LeClair, unveiled Metaplanet Prefs . It is a perpetual preferred equity instrument aimed at expanding the company’s Bitcoin treasury in a manner similar to Strategy’s (MSTR) preferred share model.
As Japan’s largest publicly traded Bitcoin holder, the company plans to leverage this structure to introduce BTC-backed credit products, positioning it to set a new benchmark in the nation’s fixed-income market.
In the second quarter, the company raised ¥242.4 billion via stock acquisition rights, becoming Japan’s top capital markets issuer.
Metaplanet has proposed a major increase in authorized share capacity—from 1.61 billion to 2.723 billion shares. This will support its mission of turning Japan’s multi-trillion-yen fixed-income market into a “Bitcoin accumulation engine.”