Argo Blockchain Stock Plunges Deeper as Insolvency Fears Intensify

Key Takeaways

Argo Blockchain stock tumbled more than 20% on Friday.

The company announced that it has failed to negotiate the loan terms with Growler Mining.

Argo has struggled to make a profit as energy prices have increased.

Shares in the embattled Bitcoin miner, Argo Blockchain, tumbled more than 20% on Friday, after the company announced that it had failed to negotiate terms for a bailout loan.

Argo remains locked in talks with Growler Mining, a potential white knight investor, but has warned that without fresh capital or a refinancing deal, it may soon have to enter insolvency proceedings.

Loan Talks Ongoing

In a market update on Friday, Aug. 22, Argo said that while the parties are working diligently toward finalizing the terms of the Plan, there can be no assurance of reaching a deal.

“Should the Plan not be consummated, the Company and its subsidiaries will pursue other alternatives, which may include formal insolvency processes,” the notice stated.

The Bitcoin mining company confirmed that it did not make the scheduled interest payment on its outstanding bonds due on 31 July. The payment is subject to a 30-day grace period ending on Aug. 30.

Energy Costs Bite

Like many Bitcoin miners, Argo has struggled to profit as energy costs have risen.

Although it sold its flagship Helios facility to Galaxy in 2022, Argo still has a large hosted footprint in Texas, where pressure on the grid threatens to end the era of cheap electricity that made the state a crypto mining hub.

Outlook for Investors

Argo Blockchain shares on the London Stock Exchange have fallen roughly 90% in the past year, reflecting market skepticism about its survival prospects.

Friday’s stock price drop signals investors’ dwindling confidence in a turnaround.

If negotiations with Growler Mining fail, Argo could be forced to sell off assets or enter administration, leaving shareholders with little to recover. Even if a rescue deal materializes, significant equity dilution is expected.

