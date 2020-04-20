Meghan Markle Is No Princess Diana – She Should Skip the “Tell-All” Interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently on lockdown in Los Angeles.

There are rumors that Meghan was offered a “tell-all” interview like Princess Diana.

But Princess Diana was not looking to ride the royal coattails like Meghan.

A long-standing rumor since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to step back from their royal duties has been the possibility of some form of “tell-all” interview.

There have been reports that Meghan was offered somewhere in the region of $1.2 million for a sit-down deal where she would go into detail on her time as a British royal.

This is something that Princess Diana did towards the end of 1995.

Meghan Markle Will Have to Weigh If This Is a Road She Wants to Go Down

While many who support Meghan Markle would encourage such an interview, don’t forget that Meghan Markle and Diana are entirely different people.

Meghan is still married to her Prince, and seeking to make her fortune in Hollywood based entirely off the gravitas the royal family name has to offer.

Princess Diana was in an entirely different position.

Even so, the fallout from Diana’s interview wasn’t all that positive. Her interview with British television show Panorama wasn’t received well in all areas.

An Interview Would Destroy Any Chance of a Relationship

While the likes of the moronic Sussex Squad would relish a tell-all piece from Meghan Markle that painted the royal family in a negative light, they should remember one crucial thing.

Without the royal family and Prince Harry, Meghan Markle has no meal ticket.

Sure, she wouldn’t be anonymous by any stretch. But an A-lister? Not a chance. Heck, there’s not much chance she becomes an A-lister anyways.

I’ve long said that Meghan will work hard to keep the royal family onside. She knows that she needs them if she’s to continue selling herself in Hollywood as a fairytale-style princess.

Meghan’s PR Team Is the Only Real Wildcard in This Discussion

While most intelligent people will see a tell-all type interview as a horrific idea, there’s no telling what Meghan’s new team of Hollywood PR assistants will recommend.

Their early track record has been nothing short of abysmal.

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took a private jet to Los Angeles from Canada, it has been one PR nightmare after another.

I get that both Meghan and Harry are doing this “independent living” thing at the moment, and that’s great. But they shouldn’t forget that their appeal, and more importantly, their cash flow at the moment, comes from Harry’s dad.

Enjoy LA, go to dinner with movie stars, stage what looks like fake paparazzi photos to sell your brand.

But don’t make a massive mistake for a quick million dollars, Meghan. No matter what your PR circus may tell you, it’s not worth it.

