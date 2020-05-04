Meghan Markle: The ‘Duchess of Difficult’ Who Couldn’t Play Second Fiddle to Kate Middleton

A book by Tom Quinn that details reports from royal servants provide a fascinating insight into the life of Meghan Markle as a royal.

Reports would suggest that the reason Meghan wanted out wasn’t due to privacy issues or the media. It was because she felt inferior to those around her.

Meghan’s attitude suggests she didn’t have what it took to be a member of the British royal family.

I’m often considered pessimistic when it comes to my views on Meghan Markle.

I don’t know. There’s just always been something about Meghan’s public persona that screams “false!” to me.

She doesn’t seem genuine. At all. And according to the staff who had to deal with her daily when she was part of the royal family, my suspicions are correct.

Meghan Markle simply does not know how to be a royal

From the various reports I’ve read on Meghan Markle and her time as a working member of the royal family, it seems clear she didn’t know how to handle the role.

Her entire time as a royal seems to consist of her playing the evil stepmother villain role in a cheap straight-to-TV movie.

Hey! Maybe that’s her calling! Someone let her crack team of highly-paid PR experts know!

From reportedly demanding attention by clicking her fingers to shouting at staff, Meghan didn’t possess the grace, poise, and, most importantly, the respect of a royal.

It seems that Kate Middleton was a real problem for Meghan

In a somewhat reoccurring theme, a lot of issues Meghan Markle had with royal life was playing second fiddle to Kate Middleton.

According to a new book by Tom Quinn, which features insights from Palace insiders, Meghan couldn’t stand the fact that Kate is one of the nicest royals:

Kate is actually one of the nicest royals, and she hasn’t let life in her extremely grand apartment at Kensington go to her head — or at least not too much. She is nice to her staff, in the main, and she was very warm towards Meghan when she arrived.

Meghan couldn’t handle not being the center of attention

So what went so wrong? The insider continues:

Tensions were bound to arise because Meghan inevitably had to accept that, although she is a duchess, she is not married to the next king. I think she has found that difficult to deal with.

This pretty much confirms what I’ve always believed.

The issue Meghan Markle had with royal life wasn’t the press or privacy issues.

It was that she wasn’t the queen bee. She had to play second-fiddle to another woman, and she couldn’t live with that.

The “Duchess of Difficult” moniker seems well-deserved

Meghan was christened the Duchess of Difficult for reasons such as this one, described in Quinn’s book by a palace servant:

Kate was horrified when Meghan shouted at a member of Kate’s staff. That was definitely the beginning of discussions about leaving Kensington Palace. Like many people not used to dealing with servants, Meghan overdoes the imperiousness, so, on the one hand, she wants to be like Diana, a people’s princess, and on the other she wants people to stand to attention when she clicks her fingers.

Meghan Markle is incredibly insecure

From the reports of former servants and royal insiders, it isn’t challenging to put together a reasonably reliable picture of what life was like for Meghan Markle as a royal.

I think she’s an incredibly insecure woman.

Sadly, she saw herself mixing with royalty and aristocrats, and rather than holding her head in the air and being her own person, she felt inferior to the people who surrounded her, including Kate Middleton.

It’s a real shame, as it seems the Queen was particularly fond of Meghan initially. If you’ve got the backing of the Queen and Prince Charles, you’re on sound footing within the firm.

Poor Meghan allowed her insecurities to get the better of her, though.

Disclaimer: The opinions in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.