Free-To-Play Call of Duty: Warzone is Far Better Than Fortnite

The battle royale genre has gotten more and more popular over the past few years.

Call of Duty: Warzone is a new free-to-play battle royale game available from today.

Not only is it free-to-play, but it offers great features not found in other battle royale games.

It’s hard to ignore battle royale games these days. Even if you were resistive at first, they’re cropping up everywhere. Call of Duty already made an attempt with Block Ops 4. Now we’ve got a free-to-play version, Call of Duty: Warzone.

If you’ve been avoiding the bright and colorful world of Fortnite, then Call of Duty: Warzone might be right up your alley. It offers a gritty, realistic take on the genre. More than that it actually offers features that other battle royale games don’t.

Call of Duty: Warzone Is a Great Take on Battle Royale Gaming

Call of Duty: Warzone is available to everyone tonight. Meaning that even if you don’t own Modern Warfare you can still try it out. Unlike games like Apex Legends, you don’t have specific heroes to choose from, and unlike Fortnite, games don’t end with two people aggressively building towers at each other.

What Call of Duty: Warzone does have is a few new features you won’t find elsewhere. As with all battle royale games, you’re dumped into a huge map with over a hundred other players. You then have to scavenge for equipment.

One of the key features of Warzone is the addition of buy stations. These are points on the map which you can use to buy new equipment load-outs using the money you’ve scavenged. Interestingly, you can also use money to buy back a squad-member who has been taken out. But that’s not the only way to get someone back into the game.

Get in the Gulag. Then Get out of the Gulag Again.

Another massive feature that Call of Duty: Warzone has over games like Fortnite is the gulag. The first time you get taken out you get captured and sent to the gulag. While there you’re paired off against someone in a battle to the death. If you win, you come back.

It’s a really great addition to the battle royale formula, allowing players a second chance if they can beat an opponent in a 1-v-1. Meanwhile, the buy box allows players access to a set of equipment they’re already familiar with.

It might just be that Call of Duty: Warzone is the best battle royale game going right now. With the continuing decline in Fortnite’s popularity, it might just be that Activision will be able to take the battle royale crown from Epic Games.

