Forget Lunging Vegans, Trump Will Sweep Joe Biden Off the Stage

Joe Biden had an incredible Super Tuesday, winning nine of 14 states.

Many people now view him as the Democratic frontrunner.

But Biden doesn’t have the mental fortitude, the policies, or the personality to defeat Donald Trump.

Joe Biden is probably a smart man. Unfortunately, he doesn’t appear that way on television.

Nonetheless, Biden surged ahead on Super Tuesday, taking at least nine of 14 states. That cuts Bernie Sanders down a peg and suddenly makes Biden the frontrunner.

The only problem is that one of these two will have to face-off against Donald Trump. And only one of them has a chance to win.

As the Debates Devolve Into Roasts, They’ve Become More Popular Than Ever

After 2016’s insanity, nothing will capture America’s collective attention like the 2020 presidential debates. And that’s precisely where Joe Biden will lose.

Biden might be able to dodge angry vegans on stage, but he won’t be able to avoid Trump’s attacks. Say what you want about Trump, but he is a formidable debate opponent. He gets into opponents’ heads, and he’s willing to cross the line at any time to gain an advantage.

As he constantly interrupted Hilary, brought up Bill Clinton’s accusers, and consistently went for uppercuts, 2016 featured the most-watched debates in television history.

2020 could be even more popular. Is Joe Biden the guy you want going toe-to-toe with a menace in front of millions?

Donald Trump Will Get the Last Gaffe

Joe Biden knows that he’s not a “word guy.” Unfortunately, they are probably the most essential tool we have as humans to convey our ideas. Here are a few of many Joe Biden blunders:

We choose science over fiction. We choose truth over facts. Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids. You cannot go to a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin’ Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent. I’m not joking.

The fact is that Joe Biden has gone from a “gaffe-machine” to an unpredictable old man who can’t finish his sentences.

Trump is probably working tirelessly on his Joe Biden impression. How will Biden react when Trump launches into a blabbering, senile, “Sleepy Joe” impression? How will 80+ million viewers feel about voting for a man who can’t complete his thoughts?

What about when Trump undoubtedly attacks Biden’s son, Hunter? If Trump can trigger an emotional response from Joe Biden, who knows what he’ll say. He did, after all, recently call an innocent student a “lying dog-faced pony soldier.”

Is Joe Biden Really the Safe Choice?

Mainstream media is framing Joe Biden as the safe choice, Bernie Sanders, as a risk. I would argue that Biden is the riskiest option available. He represents more of the same and a worse version at that.

In 2016, the Democrats trotted out their rigid, uninspiring establishment choice, and we all know how that went. Now that Trump is surging from beating impeachment, they plan on repeating their flawed tactic with a similar candidate, minus some brain cells.

Bernie Sanders represents real change, and he’s smart enough to explain himself under pressure. The people who like Sanders, like him because he actually has ideas. The people who like Biden like him because he’s not Donald Trump. That is not going to be enough to win.

