Amazon Listing Suggests PS4 Exclusive Days Gone Is Heading to PC

Amazon France has a listing for a PC version of Days Gone.

Days Gone is currently only available as an exclusive on PlayStation 4.

Sony confirmed a PC port of Horizon Zero Dawn last month in what represents a new strategy to bring the PlayStation experience to more players.

Following in the footsteps of Horizon Zero Dawn, it looks like PlayStation 4 exclusive Days Gone is next in line for the PC port treatment.

Days Gone PC Port Listed on Amazon France

A new listing on Amazon France suggests as much (thanks Resetera for the heads up). The listing is pretty barren with a somewhat confusing title, Days Gone Edition, presumably a typing error made in haste.

Curiously, there isn’t a screenshot in sight. The description and box art are glaringly absent. The listing is as bare-bones as it gets:

Yet it does clearly list PlayStation as the publisher, and it indicates that the game is heading to Windows, i.e., PC. There’s little doubt the listing refers to Bend Studio’s 2019 zombie open-world action-adventure.

The listing is the first we’ve heard of Days Gone heading to PC, but the news isn’t all that surprising given recent trends.

After multiple rumors, including a rogue listing on Amazon France, Sony executive Hermen Hulst confirmed that post-apocalyptic mech dinosaur action-adventure Horizon Zero Dawn would be heading to PC this summer.

A New Strategy for PlayStation

Horizon Zero Dawn joins Death Stranding in a growing list of former PlayStation exclusives heading to PC in what represents a new strategy from Sony.

In the same PlayStation.Blog article confirming the Horizon Zero Dawn news, Hulst explained that SIE was eager to “introduce more people to PlayStation.”

Hulst explained:

And to maybe put a few minds at ease, releasing one first-party AAA title to PC doesn’t necessarily mean that every game now will come to PC. In my mind, Horizon Zero Dawn was just a great fit in this particular instance. We don’t have plans for day and date [PC releases], and we remain 100% committed to dedicated hardware.

A Days Gone PC port remains, as of writing, unconfirmed by either PlayStation or Bend Studios. Consequently, we recommend a degree of caution before we get the official word. The listing might very well be an error on Amazon France’s part.

This article was edited by Josiah Wilmoth.