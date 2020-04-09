You Haven’t Even Noticed the Best Feature for PS5’s New Controller

Sony officially reveals the PS5 controller but fails to talk about one of its best features.

The PS5 DualSense controller will be charged by USB-C.

USB-C charging will help to fix one of the biggest problems that fans have with the PS4’s DualShock 4 controller.

Sony has officially revealed the PS5 controller. It’s called the DualSense, and it has features such as a new button for sharing gameplay and haptic feedback. But one feature Sony didn’t talk about in its announcement was the controller’s USB-C charging.

PS5 Controller Uses Different Charging Cable to PS4 DualShock 4

In the photos that Sony revealed of the controller, you can see that it has a USB-C charging port. This is a significant change to the micro USB port used to charge the PS4’s DualShock 4 controller.

USB-C charging can charge things much faster than micro USB. That’s excellent news for players who plan to use up the controller’s battery playing games like Godfall. The reversible cable also allows you to put a USB-C charging cable into the PS5 controller in any way.

Sony Changes One of the Biggest Frustrations With the PS4 Controller

The charging port is one of the biggest frustrations that fans have with the PS4’s DualShock 4 controller. Many PS4 players have complained about this port as the connection becomes incredibly loose, meaning that the cable may just fall out.

However, it’s strange that Sony hasn’t spoken about this in the PS5 controller reveal post. This feature could make it so much easier to charge and use the controller, but you probably wouldn’t know about it without investigating.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

This article was edited by Aaron Weaver.