Four Reasons the Xbox Series X Will Be No Threat to the PlayStation 5

The PlayStation 5 must compete with the new Xbox Series X features.

However, the PS5 will have some gimmicks of its own.

Sony’s eventual reveal will be a can’t-miss event.

The Xbox Series X is shaping up to be a killer platform. This week’s revelation of the Xbox sporting a smart delivery, multi-app suspension means this device will have every quality-of-life feature on the planet.

However, even with the current lack of information, the PlayStation 5 (PS5) will surely deliver. Here are a few reasons why.

1. PlayStation has a Massive Player Base

Microsoft has turned around the Xbox brand this generation. But the PlayStation 4 is nearly the best-selling console ever, second only to its predecessor.

The platform has its loyalists, no doubt. Those gamers are waiting with bated breath for any drop of information about the PS5. Brand association is influential, and fans will likely buy this next box without question. That is, assuming the PS5 is reasonably priced.

2. PlayStation 5 Will Have Exclusives, Exclusives, Exclusives

This is an easy claim to make, but it’s also true. Microsoft’s exclusives are becoming readily available on PC, so PlayStation gamers with a powerful computer can have the best of both worlds. But, aside from subscribing to the lackluster PS Now streaming feature, Sony’s exclusives are best played on its consoles.

Microsoft’s Game Pass could be a great deal, but gamers will shell out for a PS5 with a better version of The Last of Us 2, the next Spider-Man game, and whatever God of War developer Santa Monica Studio is cooking up next.

Exclusives work great for Nintendo’s hardware. They’ll work just as well for Sony’s.

3. PlayStation 5 Will Have Gimmicks, Too

The Xbox Series X will have its gimmicks, like Cyberpunk 2077 players getting a Series X edition for free once the hardware releases. But, it’s essential to read between the lines here, as IGN’s executive reviews editor Dan Stapleton notes:

Other offerings, like Game Pass, make Microsoft’s hardware much more exciting. But the PS5 will surely have its own. While nothing is set in stone, recent patents provide a hint at what might come.

One patent details heart rate and sweat secretion monitoring on the DualShock 5. According to respawnfirst.com, the patent claims this technology could alter gameplay as follows:

“Biofeedback information is used to select between one or more options presented in a piece of content without the user having to provide further input.”

Horror games could use this to significant effect. Maybe if you’re sweating profusely in a hypothetical game of Left 4 Dead 3, the title could ease up its zombie hordes a bit.

4. Sony is Probably Pushing VR

PlayStation VR (PSVR) was never the PlayStation 4’s main selling point. But it introduced gamers to VR at a consumer-friendly price. There’s reason to believe Sony will continue this trend with the PS5.

A recent Sony patent details motion controllers that are similar to the ones on Valve’s Index headset. With the popularity of Half-Life: Alyx and even Ubisoft looking into the technology, it’s likely Sony wants a bigger slice of the VR pie.

Plus, Microsoft doesn’t seem too interested in virtual reality for now. If that remains true, Sony’s potential PSVR 2 gives them a major leg up against the competition.

The PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X launch later this year. While we’re still missing vital information from both (such as the price point), Microsoft has done a great job of trickling out its key points.

Sony, however, has a massive player base to compete against, and Microsoft knows that. The Xbox manufacturer has no choice but to push its specs out early to fall into gamer’s good graces. Sony, in the meantime, can release information as it likes. They’re already on gamer’s good sides, and that is unlikely to change.

