Watch Gaming’s Fantastic Open-Worlds in This Destiny 2 Nature Documentary

Destiny 2 is a great game, and the world has never felt more alive thanks to an in-universe nature documentary put together by a YouTuber.
Destiny 2 is Bungie’s science fiction-themed looter-shooter.
The creatures of Destiny 2 are now the subject of a nature documentary.
Not only is this style of the video pretty unique, but more games also need this sort of video to expand their world.
Destiny 2 has built a fantastic world to shoot your way through. Part of making that world feel alive is inhabiting it with creatures. It’s all well and good having beautiful areas, but a lack of wildlife makes them feel barren.
Destiny 2’s Animals Have Never Been More Interesting
The world of Destiny 2 can sometimes feel like a soulless place. The constant shooter-looter loop can sometimes make it hard to take in the story. Skipping the story segments to get on with shooting is pretty common in my experience.
This sort of nature documentary is just the perfect thing to make you feel more invested in the world. Rather than an infinite gun-based playground to run around in, this makes the world feel like it’s a real place.
I really feel like this is a concept that could do well outside of Destiny 2. Imagine someone making this sort of documentary series about stuff like Outer Worlds. Maybe even a tongue-in-cheek version about the different zombies in Dying Light.
Maybe if we’re lucky we’ll start to see some people take this concept and run with it. The beautiful thing about video games is that you can get as much out of them as you put into them. It would be nice to see more of these types of videos made about other games.
William Worrall is a professional writer based out of the UK who has been writing about video and tabletop games for over a decade and has covered industry events such as EGX and UKGE. Contact him at: william.worrall@ccn.com