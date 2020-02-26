Ugly Trump Bias Confession Gives ABC News Another Black Eye

Advertisement

ABC News is in damage control mode over hidden camera footage of a senior correspondent alleging widespread bias and corruption.

He accused ABC News of Trump bias, along with shameless self-promotion.

The network suspended David Wright late Tuesday. After Amy Robach’s leaked remarks about Jeffrey Epstein, is the network finished?

ABC News suspended longtime correspondent David Wright late Tuesday. While a Project Veritas hidden camera rolled, Wright alleged rampant Trump bias and corruption at the network:

The truth suffers. The voters are poorly informed. Our bosses don’t see an upside in doing the job that we’re supposed to do. Which is to speak truth…

Wright reported for World News Tonight, Good Morning America, and Nightline during his nearly 20 years at ABC News.

Wright Alleges Trump Bias & Corruption at ABC

Maybe Disney’s new CEO, Bob Chapek, will investigate the Disney-owned news network.

Not likely. David Wright’s stunning admissions about ABC alleges a relentless interest in profiteering and self-promotion from its entertainment-focused parent company:

[ABC News] became a profit center, a promotion center. You can’t watch Good Morning America without there being a Disney princess or a Marvel character appearing. It’s all self-promotion… The commercial imperative is incompatible with news.

He further claimed ABC News is guilty of not holding Trump to account:

We don’t hold [Donald Trump] to account… Because we’re sensitive to the accusation that, you know we’re int he tank for the Democrats.

But he said the network still allows anti-Trump bias to influence its news coverage:

We also don’t give him credit for what things he does do.

What a mess.

And while accusing his bosses of prejudice and corruption, David Wright himself took a casual attitude toward the truth. He told Project Veritas that an ABC News colleague made false reports about Kobe Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash last month, but shrugged it off saying:

Fake news abounds.

It’s not a good look for ABC News.

After the Epstein Reporting Scandal & Now This, Is ABC News Finished?

Wright made one final interesting remark about the wider broadcast news industry. He said the networks are aware they face an existential crisis:

We recognize that we’re dinosaurs and we’re in danger of dying.

Ironically, his own remarks could hasten the mass (media) extinction event, starting with ABC News. Because this is the second major leak from an ABC News reporter in four months alleging journalistic malpractice.

A hot mic moment, also published by Project Veritas, caught ABC’s Amy Robach venting that she had the Jeffrey Epstein story for three years. But higher-ups at the company quashed the story:

I’ve had this interview with Virginia Roberts (Now Virginia Guiffre) [alleged Epstein victim]. We would not put it on the air. Um, first of all, I was told ‘Who’s Jeffrey Epstein. No one knows who that is. This is a stupid story.’

Her exact description of the response aligns with David Wright’s characterization of ABC News. He says the network is more interested in ratings and self-promotion than truth-telling and an informed voting public.

Will viewers finally tune out?

Or will they forget about all this by next week and continue watching a news network whose own senior reporters accuse it of serving up sanitized “news?”

