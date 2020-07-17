Home Gaming Today’s PlayStation 5 Controller Hands-On May Reveal UI Surprise

Today’s PlayStation 5 Controller Hands-On May Reveal UI Surprise

Thomas Bardwell @TomBWrites
July 17, 2020 11:24 AM UTC
The Summer Game Fest host, Geoff Keighley, will offer a world-first hands on impression of the PS5 and DualSense controller later today.
PlayStation 5 is already ramping up production ahead of release and we're likely to see next-gen user interface (UI) in today's hands-on. | Source: Twitter/Geoff Keighley

  • Geoff Keighley will share impressions of a hands-on session with the PS5 and DualSense controller later today.
  • The broadcast is set to feature an interview with PlayStation’s worldwide marketing head, Eric Lempel.
  • We’ll likely see the PS5 in-action, possibly gameplay and a reveal of the UI.

We may very well catch a first sustained look at the PS5’s UI later on today.

The Game Awards creator and host-for-hire, Geoff Keighley, has announced a special world-first broadcast of The Summer Game Fest later on today. Keighley will share his impressions after a hands-on session with the PS5 and the DualSense controller.

The stream kicks off at 12 ET/9 am PT/8 pm BST and will also feature an interview with Eric Lempel, PlayStation’s worldwide marketing head.

We can expect a deep dive into what the DualSense has to offer, notably a look at the until-now-elusive back section of the controller and just what sets it apart from the current-gen Dual Shock 4. Keighley also says he’ll share his impressions on playing on the PS5 console as well.

Geoff Keighley will host a world-first PS5 hands-on later today. | Source: Twitter

Although not explicitly stated, we’ll likely see some captured footage of the PS5 in-action, more than likely the UI and possibly some gameplay to put the DualSense through its paces. We’d wager on a demo of Astro’s Playroom given its function as a proof of concept for the PS5’s new features and the DualSense controller.

Is that the PS5 in-action in the background? | Source: The Game Awards/Facebook

In a teaser trailer posted on Facebook by Keighley, a monitor clearly displays a copyright notice reading ‘2020 Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc’ against a blue background peppered with particles. The particles hark back to the tantalizingly short glimpse at the PS5 boot-up sequence broadcast during the PS5 showcase in June. A slick, swirling burst of particles gave way to a pulsating PS5 icon before cutting to black in that short teaser.

Further adding weight to a UI reveal is the interview with Eric Lempel. In the lead up to the launch of the PS4 back in 2013, Lempel hosted a PS4 UI deep dive. It’s not unreasonable to expect the marketing head to do the very same this time around for the PS5, revealing the UI and fielding questions from Keighley during the broadcast.

