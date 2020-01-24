Posted in: Gaming NewsOp-ed
There’s No Way to Win the Kingdom Hearts Project Xehanort Contest

While another KH game coming out may not be the best news, there is something interesting about Project Xehanort – a contest to guess the game's name.

Author: William White @WilliamWhiteIP

Kingdom Hearts Project Xehanort is a new mobile game coming out this spring and a contest to guess the final name is ridiculous. | Credit: II.studio/Shutterstock.com

  • Kingdom Hearts Project Xehanort is a new mobile game coming out this spring.
  • The game’s title is currently unknown, but a contest lets fans guess the name.
  • There’s no way anyone is going to guess the right name for a KH game.

Kingdom Hearts is getting a new game that is currently going under the title “Project Xehanort.” It will be coming out for mobile devices in spring 2020 and will focus on why Xehanort became the Seeker of Darkness.

First off, there really wasn’t a need for another KH game at this point, especially not a mobile one, but here we are.

Nobody cares why Xehanort did what he did. | Source: Twitter

KHIII Should’ve Been the End of the Series

While another KH game coming out may not be the best news, there is something interesting about Project Xehanort – a contest to guess the game’s name.

Anyone on Twitter can try to guess the name for the upcoming game. The contest will be running until Jan. 28 and 10 winners will get a $100 Amazon digital gift card.

There are a couple of hints for those taking part in the contest to remember. The first is that the title starts with “Kingdom Hearts” and has two words after that. These two words are made up of eight letters in total.

There’s no reason to believe the Kingdom Hearts game will have a normal name. | Source: Kingdom Hearts

Good Luck Guessing the Game’s Name

That might seem like contestants actually have a chance of guessing the name of the Kingdom Hearts Project Xehanort game, but they don’t.

We’re talking about the game series that includes the following titles.

  • Chain of Memories
  • 358/2 Days
  • Birth by Sleep
  • Dream Drop Distance
  • Union X
  • Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

With names like those, how is anyone actually going to guess the name of the new KH game?

Luckily, Twitter users agree and are making fun of the new contest with ridiculous names.

My guess goes to Kingdom Hearts: Days Dark X Memories End Final Mix+ | Source: Twitter

Anyone seriously taking part in the Kingdom Hearts Project Xehanort contest is crazy to think they’ll win. Then again, crazier things, like all the KH spin-off games, have happened.

William White @WilliamWhiteIP

William White comes from Southeast Ohio and is a graduate of Washington State Community College. He's been writing professionally for over 10 years and his current focus is on the gaming industry.

