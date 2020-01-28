Swiss PlayStation 5 Trademark Application is Simply Business as Usual

SIE files a trademark application for ‘PS5’ in Switzerland.

First indirect news from Sony since CES logo reveal.

There’s little to suggest an official reveal event is imminent.

The internet is positively awash with PlayStation 5 rumors. At this point, they’ve become almost a daily occurrence. They won’t settle down until Sony hosts its highly anticipated reveal event.

Sorting the wheat from the chaff can be a difficult as leaks waver from seemingly legitimate, yet unconfirmed to elaborate hoaxes as we saw over the weekend.

SIE Files ‘PS5’ Trademark In Switzerland

Yet, the latest snippet of PlayStation 5 news comes from genuine, verifiable movement on the Sony front. It’s the first we’ve heard, albeit indirectly, from the Japanese gaming company since it unveiled the PlayStation 5 logo at CES 2020 earlier this month.

Yesterday, Sony Interactive Entertainment filed a trademark application for ‘PS5’ with the Bern-based Swiss Federal Institute of Intellectual Property. The filing was first picked up by LetsGoDigital.

Sony filed the trademark as a Class 9, 28, and 41 goods and services. These categories cover anything from interactive multimedia game software to computer hardware by way of video game apparatus.

The address used for the filing is the very same one as the Sony Corporation headquarters in Tokyo, Japan.

Let’s Not Jump The Gun On An Imminent PlayStation 5 Reveal

Filing trademarks is part and parcel of the development and production cycle of any new product name. With the PlayStation 5 penciled in for release during the holiday season 2020, the timing seems apt. As such, there’s nothing too out of the ordinary about Sony taking the necessary measures to avoid infringement of the PS5 name within Switzerland.

Yet, given the rumor mill is working overtime to glean anything it can about Sony’s next-generation console, the filing has sparked speculation that a reveal is on the cards sooner rather than later. The latest theories pinpoint February 29th.

To extract such an assumption from a run of the mill trademark filing won’t sit well with many and justifiably. Indeed, perceiving the trademark application as an indirect confirmation of an imminent announcement requires a certain skewed logic. There’s movement on Sony’s side, but let’s not jump the gun here.