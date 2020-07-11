Sony’s PlayStation 5 Drip-Feed Reveal is Starting to Get Boring

Sony has unveiled the official box art design of physical PS5 games.

Although spruced up with the new console’s logo and color scheme, it shares many similarities with the existing PS4 case.

Sony also seemingly shared the final cover art for PS5 exclusive Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

I’ve grown to love the out-of-the-blue PS5 info-dumps Sony has orchestrated during this current next-gen lead-up. Their random nature is a welcome reminder that there’s still much to learn about Sony’s alien-looking box.

We had the DualSense controller revealed on a rainy Tuesday afternoon; the news of Mark Cerny’s PS5 deep dive landed with little warning a day beforehand – incidentally on another seemingly inconsequential Tuesday.

We don’t know what we might get nor when. It could be tomorrow, or next week, or next month.

A drip-feed-paced PS5 reveal certainly works. Any PS5 news inevitably results in hasty social media and press spew. Teasing rabid fans with morsels keeps them keen.

This week, the Japanese gaming giant treated us to yet another of these impromptu drops. Curb your enthusiasm here people – Sony offered a first look at the standardized box art for physical PS5 games. Sony’s pooled nearly three decades of experience and design know-how to conjure up this marvel. Feast your eyes – the next-gen is here.

Behold the PS5 Box Art

Senior director of SIE content communications Sid Shuman penned a brief, almost curt PlayStation Blog post. It contains snaps of the PS5 box art modeled by Insomniac Games’ upcoming standalone Spidey expansion, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. I presume we’re looking at Miles Morales’ final box art – another unexpected reveal packaged within a reveal.

The case looks like a tame evolution of the existing PS4 box. The shell remains blue, and not much has changed about the general layout. The only notable difference is the inclusion of the PS5’s dual-tone black and white color scheme and logo across the case’s upper portion. Other than that, it’s pretty standard fare and will sit nicely alongside any existing PS4 game collection.

In a way, the conservative box art design is welcome news. With the contoured panels and bold, chunky hyper-futuristic aesthetic of the PS5 box itself, you’d be excused for thinking Sony would adopt a similar approach here and push out a brazen yet impractical box art design under the guise of innovation. Fortunately, they’ve reined it in.

Hopefully, Sony’s next random news drop gets those hype juices flowing a little more.