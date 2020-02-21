PS5 & Xbox Leaker Teases Next-Gen 90fps Native 4K Gameplay

Leaker details hands-on session with undisclosed next-generation game.

The gameplay is locked at 90 fps in native 4K on both PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Both Sony and Xbox are reportedly targeting 12 Teraflops.

While we’ve heard much about the next-generation console hardware through successive leaks, details of the actual PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X gameplay have been sorely lacking.

That is, until now. A leaker has offered a description of a hands-on session with an undisclosed next-generation title.

Next-Gen Gameplay

NeoGAF forum user OsirisBlack penned a post illustrating how they were ostensibly lucky enough to sit down with a lead graphics engine designer at a studio developing a game for next-generation consoles.

Describing his short time with the game as the designer looks on, OsirisBlack explains;

I take the lead character out into a hallway, and two enemies rush into the room, shooting and moving in what appears to be a tactical pattern. “Is this fucking guy shooting at me while the other guy is trying to circle around to flank me?” he laughs again. “Yep, suppressive fire.” As the enemy shoots at me, I take note of the deformation of the geometry on display; chunks of cement give way revealing the metal pipes underneath that hold the structure together. Everything is based in reality, including what happens when you shoot people or get shot. It’s beautiful but it ain’t pretty.

According to the leaker, the performance, visuals, and intelligent AI stand out. The designer explains that the game is locked at 90fps in native 4K on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Everything in the game is Physically Based Rendering with multiple sources of volumetric lighting. All of the characters in this game are unique. You will never see the same character model more than once.

Both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X Aiming Above 12 Teraflops

The leaker’s tale then shifts to a boozy post-gaming conversation. The designer reveals that both consoles are targeting above 12 Teraflops. According to the designer, Xbox Series X currently has the upper hand in terms of power, but the PlayStation 5 offers a more comprehensive tool set. He also notes that neither kit is final.

As always, we recommend approaching this latest next-generation leak with a dose of salt. But, supposing it is genuine, the leaker’s words painting a tantalizing picture of what the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X may have in store for players.