PS5 Router With a Popped Collar Vs Xbox Series X Fridge

The design of Sony’s PS5 has finally been revealed.

The sleek, futurism-inspired design is the cause of many memes on places like Twitter.

Does PS5’s popped-collar router look better, or does the Xbox Series X ‘slab of black granite’ approach appeal more?

The wait is finally over. We now know what the PS5 looks like. At last, we can judge the Xbox Series X and Sony’s box of wonders based purely on their aesthetic.

Who will come out on top? That depends on how you feel about design. Overdesign versus under-design is one hell of a debate. As it turns out, the PS5 and Xbox Series X encapsulate each end of that spectrum perfectly.

If the Xbox Series X Is a Fridge, the PS5 Is a Router With a Popped Collar

Back when the Xbox Series X was revealed, people memed the hell out of it. The main comparison seems to have been that the Xbox Seris X looked like a fridge. In fairness, it basically did.

Now that we’ve seen the PS5 people are giving it the same treatment–except this time they’re calling it a WiFi router. Again, because it looks like that. In my own words, it’s a WiFi router with a popped collar.

The biggest concern most people seem to have with the PS5 is that it looks like it can’t lie on its side. Luckily, people have been quick to point out that it can, but that doesn’t make it look any less insane.

Does Design Matter That Much?

The fascinating question is how much the design factors into people’s decision to buy a console. The Xbox Series X is as basic and straightforward as they come. But, that might do it favors when compared with the more in-your-face design of the PS5.

You might think that the PS5 would be daintier than the Xbox Series X. If you follow some unofficial size comparisons, that doesn’t seem to be the case. Sony’s console is completely towering over the Series X. That’s one big router.

Say what you want about the Xbox design, but at least it’s more likely to fit under your TV. The design might not matter that much in the grand scheme of things, but no one wants to have to renovate their living room to fit a new console.

