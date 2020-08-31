Sony’s Big PS5 Event is on Sep 9 – If You Believe This 4Chan Rumor

New alleged leak points to PS5 event on Sept. 9.

The showcase will reportedly incorporate a release date and price reveal, alongside a look at the console’s hardware and UI.

Sony will allegedly provide another look at its first-party PS5 roster.

According to a newly-surfaced rumor, Sony is allegedly planning to host the next PS5 event on Sept. 9.

A blowout of sorts that should assemble all of the most elusive details about the next-gen console, the event will reportedly incorporate a release date and price reveal, and provide further information about the hardware and a first look at the PS5’s UI in action.

Before we proceed, it’s worth noting that the alleged leak comes courtesy of an anonymous post on 4chan. As dubious gaming haunts go, we’d be hard-pressed to find a source that raises eyebrows as pointedly as the controversial message board. As such, salt shakers are a prerequisite.

The post hints at a hardware deep dive, which could conceivably manifest as a tear down alongside an exhaustive peek at the next-gen features set to comprise the PS5. The wording’s vagueness leaves a lot of room for interpretation, but there’s a sense the rumored event will see Sony come out all guns blazing to flaunt the PS5’s next-gen chops.

First and Third-Party PS5 Games

Moving on to the games themselves, the 4chan leak talks up another look at many of the titles unveiled during Sony’s Future of Gaming broadcast back in June – Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet and Clank, Gran Turismo 7, and Demon’s Souls. Interestingly, the leak labels all these as launch titles.

Accompanying these will be new trailers for Horizon Forbidden West and several other confirmed titles, though the post stopped short of specifying any names. Japan Studios is reportedly also making an appearance with what the post describes as a ‘big horror game,’ potentially hinting at the long-rumored Silent Hill for PS5.

On the third-party front, games, partnerships, and timed-content will be showcased, notably yet another peep at the ubiquitous Godfall and a look at Housemarque’s Returnal.

Activision will reportedly join the festivities for a Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer reveal. Indeed, the publisher confirmed last week a ‘worldwide reveal first-look’ on Sept. 9, but advertised the event as a broadcast on the official Call of Duty Twitch channel, which hampers the credibility of this alleged leak somewhat.

Finally, a retooled and re-marketed PlayStation Now will make an appearance with Sony eyeing up expansion to further territories.

If there’s any substance to the leak, it’s reasonable to expect Sony to pen an official announcement sometime this week.