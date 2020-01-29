PlayStation Plus February Lineup Delights With 5 Free Games

PlaySation Plus’ lineup of free games for February has been announced.

Sony has unveiled the PlayStation Plus freebies for February. Next month, PS Plus subscribers can pick up not just two games as per tradition, but five games (technically three).

February’s PlayStation Plus Freebies Include Five Games

The games hit PS Plus Feb. 4 and are free to claim until Mar. 2. As always, you don’t need to download them immediately, and they’ll see available for download as long as the subscription remains live.

3-1 Bioshock: The Collection

This offering is more than decent.

Bioshock: The Collection features remastered versions with all the DLC trimmings of the critically acclaimed trilogy of Bioshock, Bioshock 2 and Bioshock Infinite.

The Sims 4

The Sims 4 needs no introduction and should delight those yet to take the plunge into one of EA’s flagship titles. The life-sim is universally loved by gamers of all ages for hitting that escapist fantasy spot and giving us a sandbox for our more sadistic tendencies. Delightfully addictive and teeming with content, there’s many a fun-filled hour to be found in this one.

Firewall Zero Hour

Firewall Zero Hour wraps up February’s PlayStation Plus free games lineup. There’s a bit of catch with this one as it’s a VR title, so you’ll need PS VR to play. The PSVR is described as follows:

Become a hired contractor and expertly seize – or protect – sensitive information from opposing teams in Firewall Zero Hour, a 4v4 tactical shooter developed exclusively for PS VR. Dive straight into these intense multiplayer battles when Firewall Zero Hour’s new season – Operation: Black Dawn – also begins February 4, featuring a new map (Oil Rig) available for all players and other free content!

As we wait for Feb. 4 to come around, remember to pick up January’s games. They are Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Simulator.